Shanghai hospital pays the price for China's COVID response

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
HUIZHONG WU and DAKE KANG
·9 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Coronavirus
    Coronavirus

BEIJING (AP) — A series of deaths at a hospital for elderly patients in Shanghai is underscoring the dangerous consequences of China's stubborn pursuit of a zero-COVID approach amid an escalating outbreak in the city of 26 million people.

Multiple patients have died at the Shanghai Donghai Elderly Care hospital, relatives of patients told The Associated Press. They say their loved ones weren’t properly cared for after caretakers who came into contact with the virus were taken away to be quarantined, in adherence to the strict pandemic regulations, depleting the hospital of staff.

Family members have taken to social media to plea for help and answers and are demanding to see surveillance video from inside the facility after getting little to no information from the hospital.

The conditions and deaths at the hospital are a sharp rebuke against China's strategy of sticking to a zero-COVID policy as it deals with the outbreak in Shanghai in which most of the infected people don't have symptoms. With a focus on forcing positive cases and close contacts into designated collective quarantine facilities, the costs of zero-COVID may be outweighing the risk of getting sick.

Shen Peiming, 71, was one such casualty. She died Sunday morning at the hospital, without any relatives by her side. A family member said they have been calling the hospital non-stop to find out the circumstances of Shen's death, but have not gotten a clear answer. “How many times have there been lockdowns since 2020? They still don't have experience managing this?" the family member said.

All they know is her doctor and nurses had not been there to care for Shen, who was partially paralyzed after a stroke. Her last nursing assistant had been quarantined for being a close contact of a positive case, the relative said, speaking on condition of anonymity out of fear of retribution. An unfamiliar worker called to inform them of her death. Later, the hospital said it was due to a chest infection.

The hospital had a COVID-19 outbreak, the family heard from orderlies, but Shen had tested negative as of last week.

Shanghai authorities have reported no deaths from this outbreak, but questions have been raised about the reliability of the data. A city health official, speaking on condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the topic, said that the criteria for confirming cases and deaths are very strict and susceptible to political meddling.

It is unclear how many patients have died at the hospital, and whether any died of COVID-19. Families say they are talking with other families whose relatives have also died. An article from Chinese news outlet Caixin describing the deaths and infections was taken down shortly after it was published, apparently targeted by censors. Calls to the main office of Donghai Elderly Care went unanswered. The Shanghai government did not respond to a faxed request for comment.

Most experts agree that China’s zero-COVID approach was highly successful in keeping deaths to a minimum when there were limited drugs or vaccines. But now that shots are widely available in China, and with the advent of the omicron variant, many say the government should abandon the policy and focus medical resources on the elderly and vulnerable instead.

Instead, Shanghai has locked down its 26 million people and carried out repeated mass testing to tackle an outbreak driven by the highly contagious omicron BA.2 variant. On Saturday, the city reported more than 23,000 new local cases, of which only 1,015 had symptoms.

“If you’re asymptomatic, what’s going to hurt you?” said Ray Yip, the founding director of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control office in China, who maintains close ties with Chinese health officials. “The only people who get sick are those with diabetes, obesity, chronic disease, old people. Protect those people. You can protect them.”

A low vaccination rate among the elderly, though, remains a concern. Only 62% of Shanghai residents over 60 have been vaccinated, according to the latest data available. Some experts support the strict approach, saying China needs to raise that rate before it can safely live with the virus.

The U.S. guidelines for asymptomatic cases, as in the U.K., are that individuals isolate at home for five days. In Shanghai, workers are rushing to set up massive temporary facilities in exhibition halls and elsewhere to try to house everyone who tests positive.

The citywide lockdown has disrupted daily life and the economy. Many residents, trapped in their apartment buildings, are scrambling to buy food through apps and place bulk orders with neighbors. Some in quarantine have posted videos showing chaotic scenes of people rushing to get food and a lack of clean toilets. Others have posted pleas for relatives who need medicine urgently.

The U.S. said Friday that it is allowing the voluntary departure of non-essential personnel and family members from its consulate in Shanghai because of the situation.

The government has trumpeted its success in curbing COVID-19, touting it as evidence of the superiority of China’s governing system — especially compared to Western democracies, where deaths have far exceeded China's. That narrative, experts said, is making it difficult for Beijing to switch tactics.

“They bragged too hard to their own people about how wonderful they are, and now they’ve painted themselves into a corner,” said Yip. “The only way they can control Shanghai now is to repeat what they did in Wuhan.”

The 11 million residents of Wuhan were locked down for more than two months at the start of the pandemic in 2020.

Shanghai's lockdown is an abrupt about-face from just a month ago, when some Chinese health experts publicly suggested softening pandemic control measures.

The city’s economic importance and advanced healthcare system left officials reluctant to impose strict measures and confident about combating any outbreaks. Further, Chinese leader Xi Jinping ordered that ongoing outbreaks in China be controlled at “minimum cost” in mid-March, emphasizing Beijing’s desire to protect the economy while curbing the virus.

Shanghai took targeted steps, locking down individual office buildings, shopping centers and neighborhoods for 48 hours at a time but otherwise allowing life to go on as usual.

With the soft measures, the city's case count rose. The outbreak spilled over to at least 71 other cities, according to a notice posted by Guangxi province in southern China, and pressure grew for harsher measures.

On March 28, the city started an eight-day lockdown in two phases, which has since evolved into a citywide one with no end in sight.

“There is no time to waste,” Chinese Vice Premier Sun Chunlan said on a visit to the city last weekend, according to a government statement. “We need to move forward faster and harder to provide strong support for the elimination of cases in society.”

The actions sent nurses and doctors into quarantine, causing conditions to worsen at Donghai Elderly Care.

Chen Jielei said the outbreak at the hospital infected her unvaccinated, partially paralyzed 81-year-old mother. Because staff members also fell ill, her mother wasn’t served meals on time and her sheets were unchanged for days. After a few days, a replacement worker started taking care of her.

A college professor who spoke on condition of anonymity because he was afraid of retribution, said his family wasn't notified for more than a day after his 82-year-old father died on March 31. His last contact was on March 28 with a nursing assistant who called to warn there were positive cases and they could no longer take care of his father.

“In those three days, what happened to my father? What kind of mistreatment did he suffer?” he asked. His father’s condition had been stable on March 28 when he spoke with the nursing assistant.

Shen had lived on and off in the hospital for three years after her stroke. Family members visited every week. But visits were banned in early March as the COVID-19 outbreak spread through Shanghai, the relative said.

They were not worried initially because the hospital had always been very responsive and they were in contact with the nursing assistants who took care of Shen. But one orderly warned on March 26 there were positive cases and many of Donghai’s staff were being quarantined.

The hospital hired temporary nursing assistants, but many did not have healthcare experience, one nursing assistant said.

The woman, who gave only her last name of Zhang, said an employment agency told her it was a cleaning job.

“They said your work is just to clean, you won’t even have to wear a protective suit. But what they said was completely different from what I had to do,” she said.

Shen needed to be assisted with eating through a tube by having her food blended into a liquid. She also had a tube in her throat that had to be disinfected each day.

“In the past, if there was an issue, they’d always call me. This time, there wasn’t even a voice message, and she died so suddenly,” the relative said. Now the hospital is asking the families to sign a form to cremate the deceased. Shen's relative said the family will refuse until they get a clear answer.

The hospital sent an apology letter Wednesday to some of the families. The AP has viewed a copy.

“Because of the outbreak's emergency, and many of the seniors had not been vaccinated, this caused those with severe underlying illness and weak health to die,” it said.

While Chinese government researchers have begun exploring ways to end zero-COVID, the government continues to punish officials with large outbreaks on their turfs.

“The space for discussion is now eliminated,” said Yanzhong Huang, a public health expert at the Council for Foreign Relations in the U.S. “The message is loud and clear: zero-COVID, no exceptions.”

___

Wu reported from Taipei, Taiwan. Associated Press video producer Olivia Zhang in Beijing and researcher Chen Si in Shanghai contributed to this report.

Recommended Stories

  • China Covid pandemic: Xi hails response as Shanghai hits record

    The Chinese leader's comments come as infections rise and residents complain of food shortages.

  • A waistline less than half of your height is magic ratio for good health

    Keep your waistline to less than half of your height to stay in good health, new NHS advice warns.

  • Shanghai jumps into group buying to stay fed during COVID lockdown

    When Shanghai first went into full COVID-19 lockdown last week, Ping Mai wasn't expecting she'd become her housing compound's unofficial broker for its meat supply. With her and her neighbours stuck at home and struggling to buy food amid lockdown curbs that have shuttered stores and dramatically reduced the number of couriers, she is among millions that are trying to figure out how to buy fresh supplies on a daily basis. One popular solution has been community group-buying, which sees residents at the same address band together to bulk buy groceries or meals from suppliers or restaurants, placing single orders that could add up to thousands of dollars.

  • 3 Shanghai officials sacked over COVID-19 response

    Three local officials in Shanghai have been sacked over a slack response to the COVID-19 outbreak in China’s largest city, where residents are complaining of harsh lockdown conditions leading to shortages of food and basic necessities. Shanghai announced more than 21,000 new local cases on Friday, of which only 824 had symptoms. Total cases in the outbreak that began last month in Shanghai have soared past the 100,000 mark, making it one of China's most serious since the virus was first detected in the central city of Wuhan in late 2019.

  • Omicron spawns U.S. search for better kids' masks, new standard

    The fast-spreading Omicron variant stoked U.S. interest in better masks for children to ward off COVID-19, and that is adding fuel to an effort that could set the stage for domestic oversight of their quality. Adult N95 masks are federally regulated and considered a gold standard. For children, no comparable U.S.-regulated mask exists, and some concerned parents turned to kid-sized masks made to South Korea's KF94 or China's KN95 standards instead.

  • China's Shanghai lockdown sparks container chaos

    Containers are piling up at China’s biggest port as the lockdown in Shanghai threatens new disruption to global supply chains.

  • Ukraine tells citizens in Donbas to evacuate as intense fighting shifts east

    Ukraine is bracing for a climactic battle for the control of Donbas

  • Beijing accepts John Lee’s resignation to prepare for Hong Kong’s chief executive election

    In a brief appearance with the press on April 8, 2022, Hong Kong’s No 2 official John Lee said the central government has accepted his resignation, in advance of his bid to become the city’s next chief executive. Lee said he will hold a press conference on April 9 to announce his next steps. Ahead of the election, which takes place on May 8, the Post learned that Lee will be the only candidate backed by the mainland government.

  • What Walmart Paying Truckers $110,000 a Year Tells the Fed

    Tesla opens its Austin gigafactory with a cyber rodeo, retailers are in focus as investors weigh rising prices and growth plans, Ketanji Brown Jackson is confirmed in historic Supreme Court moment, and other news to start your day.

  • Mystery of alleged Chinese hack on eve of Ukraine invasion

    A western intelligence official believes the aim was espionage - but questions remain.

  • Executing mentally ill Arizona death row inmate Clarence Dixon is, itself, insane

    Punishment is meant be carefully considered, balanced, deliberate, reasoned. Executing Clarence Dixon, who is mentally ill, is none of those things.

  • The Unbearable Weight Of Massive Talent: It's Los Angeles Calling (Censored)

    Nicolas Cage stars as... Nick Cage in the action-comedy The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent. Creatively unfulfilled and facing financial ruin, the fictionalized version of Cage must accept a $1 million offer to attend the birthday of a dangerous superfan (Pedro Pascal). Things take a wildly unexpected turn when Cage is recruited by a CIA operative (Tiffany Haddish) and forced to live up to his own legend, channeling his most iconic and beloved on-screen characters in order to save himself an

  • 'Get used to it': Outbreaks give taste of living with virus

    The U.S. is getting a first glimpse of what it’s like to experience COVID-19 outbreaks during this new phase of living with the virus, and the roster of the newly infected is studded with stars. Cabinet members, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Broadway actors and the governors of New Jersey and Connecticut have all tested positive. Outbreaks at Georgetown University and Johns Hopkins University are bringing back mask requirements to those campuses as officials seek out quarantine space.

  • ‘The slaughter’: A Texas rancher fights the state over its plan to kill his 500 deer

    Authorities intend to kill a North Texas rancher’s 500-deer herd, after some of the whitetails tested positive for a disease. But the rancher isn’t done fighting.

  • US, WHO officials and experts agree (sort of) on how COVID-19 spreads

    The idea that the coronavirus spreads via the air has been known since 2020 by experts across the globe, but pinpointing the definition had remained a point of contention.

  • IHOP Has a New Take on a Cheeseburger

    Move over McDonald's, Burger King, and Wendy's: The pancake purveyor has a totally new vision for the classic sandwich.

  • How an unproven abortion ‘reversal’ treatment has advanced in the US

    PolitiFact: As states continue to take up strict anti-abortion legislation, more women are turning to the abortion pill.

  • 6 CPS teachers win legal fight with district over COVID testing

    Six teachers who sued Chicago Public Schools over their COVID vaccine and testing requirements won a temporary restraining order from a downstate judge Friday.

  • COVID’s Missing Students: 48% of Kids in L.A. Are Chronically Absent This Year

    This is our weekly briefing on how the pandemic is shaping schools and education policy, vetted, as always, by AEI Visiting Fellow John Bailey. Click here to see the full archive. Get this weekly roundup, as well as rolling daily updates, delivered straight to your inbox — sign up for The 74 Newsletter. Pfizer COVID-19 […]

  • Canada posts all-time record high number of immigrants during pandemic, but many of them are already here: expert

    Immigration numbers from the last quarter of 2021 show an all-time record high that hasn’t been seen since they started keeping such records in 1946.