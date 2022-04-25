Shanghai installs metal barriers to seal off streets, residential buildings to contain COVID outbreak

Authorities in Shanghai have installed metal barriers around the city, blocking streets and entrances to residential buildings to contain an outbreak of COVID-19.

The barriers, primarily made from mesh fences or thin sheets of metal, were put up to block small streets and entrances to apartment complexes where positive cases were reported, according to Caixin, a Chinese business media outlet.

The barriers were erected under direction from local government authorities, the outlet reported. Small openings were left for pandemic workers to pass through.

Shanghai, which has a population of around 25 million, has been under a lockdown since March, following China's largest outbreak of COVID-19 since 2020.

Videos on social media showed frustrated citizens in Shanghai yelling at workers constructing the barriers, including one video depicting residents tearing down a mesh fence barricade.

People are seen next to a checkpoint on a street during a COVID-19 lockdown in the Jing'an district in Shanghai on April 23, 2022.

The omicron variant has driven the recent outbreak in China, with Shanghai being hit the hardest, largely with asymptomatic cases. The city reported 51 new deaths among COVID-19 patients Sunday, up from a record high of 39 the day before, the local government reported Monday.

During the lockdown, citizens in the Shanghai are required to stay at home and can only leave the city with a negative PCR test. Public transportation has been suspended and grocery stores are closed, leaving residents to order food in advance or wait for government drop-offs.

Those who test positive are taken to quarantine in temporary hospitals until they test negative twice.

China has taken a "zero-COVID" approach to addressing the pandemic since it began, focusing on large-scale lockdowns, travel bans and blanket testing of citizens to reduce cases of COVID-19 in the country.

Another 45 Chinese cities are under some sort of lockdown, according to NPR. In early April, many of the severe lockdown measures were lifted in some of those cities as cases started to wane, but residents of Shanghai have not been able to leave their communities since March 28.

Meanwhile in Hong Kong, the government announced last week that vaccinated non-resident travelers will be allowed to fly into the city again starting May 1, provided they supply a negative virus test.

In this photo released by China's Xinhua News Agency, a volunteer uses a megaphone to talk to residents at an apartment building in Shanghai, China, Tuesday, April 12, 2022.

