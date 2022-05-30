Shanghai Lockdowns Slam Japanese Automakers’ Production in China

River Davis
·1 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Japan’s top three automakers saw their output in China slashed by double digits in April, highlighting the toll Shanghai’s lockdown is taking on manufacturers operating in the world’s biggest car-producing nation.

Honda Motor Co. production in China fell 81% from a year earlier last month, the automaker announced Monday. Output for Toyota Motor Corp. and Nissan Motor Co. in the country slid 34% and 51% year-on-year, respectively.

While Shanghai is in the process of rolling out scores of policies to support local manufacturers and revitalize an economy damaged by Covid-19 lockdowns, the Japanese automaker figures for April highlight the extent to which companies have struggled to produce in China over the past two months. Shanghai-related production cuts are also still being announced, underscoring how supply chain bottlenecks are persisting even as the city starts to reopen.

Read More: Toyota to Suspend More Production Due to Shanghai Shortages

Toyota’s China shipments fell due to “production suspensions at each plant resulting from the lockdown in Shanghai,” the automaker said in a release. Spokespeople for Honda and Nissan said the companies’ China output last month was also impacted by chip shortages.

Japanese automakers’ year-on-year declines also reflect high China production levels from the previous year. Globally, Toyota’s production fell 9.1% year-on-year in April, while Nissan and Honda’s worldwide output fell 27% and 54%, respectively.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

