Shanghai Lockdowns Slam Japanese Automakers’ Production in China

(Bloomberg) -- Japan’s top three automakers saw their output in China slashed by double digits in April, highlighting the toll Shanghai’s lockdown is taking on manufacturers operating in the world’s biggest car-producing nation.

Honda Motor Co. production in China fell 81% from a year earlier last month, the automaker announced Monday. Output for Toyota Motor Corp. and Nissan Motor Co. in the country slid 34% and 51% year-on-year, respectively.

While Shanghai is in the process of rolling out scores of policies to support local manufacturers and revitalize an economy damaged by Covid-19 lockdowns, the Japanese automaker figures for April highlight the extent to which companies have struggled to produce in China over the past two months. Shanghai-related production cuts are also still being announced, underscoring how supply chain bottlenecks are persisting even as the city starts to reopen.

Toyota’s China shipments fell due to “production suspensions at each plant resulting from the lockdown in Shanghai,” the automaker said in a release. Spokespeople for Honda and Nissan said the companies’ China output last month was also impacted by chip shortages.

Japanese automakers’ year-on-year declines also reflect high China production levels from the previous year. Globally, Toyota’s production fell 9.1% year-on-year in April, while Nissan and Honda’s worldwide output fell 27% and 54%, respectively.

