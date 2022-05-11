Shanghai moves to impose tightest restrictions yet

Robin Brant - BBC Shanghai correspondent
·4 min read
A worker, wearing a protective gear, in Shanghai
Shanghai is now in its seventh week of city wide restrictions

Shanghai officials will over the next few days further restrict access to food and hospitals in the most severe phase of the city's extended lockdown.

The new rules don't allow commercial food deliveries. Access to hospitals for all but emergencies must first be approved.

Neighbours of Covid-19 cases and others living close by are also being forced into government quarantine facilities.

Shanghai is now in its seventh week of city-wide restrictions.

Confirmed cases have fallen significantly from their peak, but authorities have not yet been able to hit the target of what they call "societal zero", where no cases are reported outside of quarantine facilities.

Despite the tougher measures, Shanghai officials insist that people living in half the city's districts are now free to leave their homes and walk around.

State media has shown propaganda videos of departing medical workers visiting city landmarks together and taking photographs.

Official notices from local committees of the ruling Communist Party, seen by the BBC, detail several restrictions imposed under what officials call "silent periods" for the next three days.

These include only permitting government food deliveries, not allowing residents to "step out" of their front doors and requiring approval from the committee for anyone other than emergency cases to access hospitals.

The BBC is already aware of some cases where residents have had difficulties in getting emergency ambulances to come quickly, with some patients forced to use private cars to get to a hospital.

Authorities have also stepped up measures aimed at people who live close to positive cases, even if these close contacts test negative.

They are now sweeping up large groups of people in apartment buildings who live on the same floor or even just in the same building as those who've tested positive.

Footage has also emerged on social media showing extreme disinfection taking place inside homes where people have been removed after testing positive. Widespread use of industrial scale disinfection has been a key tactic used by authorities.

State censors have moved quickly to remove questions about the legality of the disinfection and also of the moving large numbers of people from their homes, despite testing negative.

In some cases, people who have been removed from their homes and taken into central quarantine have been told to leave a key to their home, usually in the door, so officials can come in and disinfect the space. Some legal figures have questioned if this move is "constitutional".

A constitutional law professor based in Shanghai had earlier posted an open letter online stating that forcing residents into quarantine centres required State Council approval or new laws passed by the legislature. His post was quickly taken down.

As concern over food supplies grow, city officials said they would remove anyone living in temporary accommodation on the streets or in vacant buildings, placing them into "closed loop management" - which means that employees have to live as well as work at their offices or factories.

This measure is likely to target app-based delivery drivers who are vital for maintaining the supply chain to almost 25 million people living here.

Many of these drivers currently live in temporary accommodation as they fear being locked down somewhere permanent and therefore being unable to do their job.

The tightened measures come just days after China's president Xi Jinping re-iterated his commitment to the controversial "zero-Covid" strategy. In a paper published in the health journal The Lancet earlier this week, senior Chinese health officials said the lockdown would "buy time to vaccinate more people".

Their comments come after the head of the World Health Organisation called China's zero-Covid strategy unsustainable.

"When we talk about zero-Covid, we don't think that it's sustainable, considering the behaviour of the virus now and what we anticipate in the future," Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Tuesday at a news conference.

The clip was widely shared on Chinese social media before being blocked by censors.

More than two years after Covid-19 first emerged here officials figures show around 90% of the population nationwide has been vaccinated. But only 38% of the more vulnerable - those over 60 - in Shanghai have the full protection of three vaccinations.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Authorities in Shanghai tighten anti-virus rules

    Authorities in China's largest city have again tightened anti-virus restrictions. It comes just as Shanghai was emerging from a monthlong lockdown due to a COVID-19 outbreak.

  • Shanghai tightens lockdown despite falling COVID cases

    Authorities in Shanghai have again tightened anti-virus restrictions, just as the city was emerging from a month of strict lockdown due to a COVID-19 outbreak. Beijing has ordered daily testing of all residents, closed parks and other leisure venues and limited restaurants to takeout business only.

  • WHO chief's remarks on China's COVID policy blocked on country's social media

    BEIJING (Reuters) -A United Nations Weibo post on the World Health Organization chief's comments that China's zero-tolerance COVID-19 policy is not sustainable was removed from the Chinese social media platform on Wednesday morning shortly after being published. WeChat, another Chinese social media platform, disabled the sharing function of a similar post by the United Nations. Addressing a media briefing on Tuesday, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said: "We don't think that it is sustainable considering the behaviour of the virus and what we now anticipate in the future."

  • Canada MP regrets calling into debate from toilet

    Opposition MPs noticed the familiar background on Liberal MP Shafqat Ali's screen.

  • Tesla stutters under Shanghai lockdown

    STORY: Tesla operated its Shanghai plant well under capacity on Tuesday (May 10), as companies in the Chinese mega-city struggle to ramp up output during a tightening COVID lockdown. The plant reopened three weeks ago and was shown in state media as an example of what can be achieved despite restrictions. But Elon Musk's automaker has now halted most of its production there due to problems securing parts. According to an internal memo seen by Reuters, it planned to produce less than 200 cars on Tuesday, well below previous levels. Shanghai is in its sixth week of an intensifying COVID lockdown.Many of the hundreds of companies reopening factories here have struggled to bring production lines back up to speed while keeping workers on-site in a "closed loop" system. Shanghai is a vital centre for commerce, finance and manufacturing. But curbs there, and in other major cites such as Beijing, have lead to huge uncertainty about China's economic outlook.Beijing says its zero-COVID policy, with all its restrictions, puts "life first", but it increasingly jars with an outside world gradually returning to pre-COVID life, even as cases spread.

  • Mets takeaways from Tuesday’s 4-2 win against Nationals, including another Carlos Carrasco gem

    After taking their series against the Phillies over the weekend, the Mets started a three-game set against the Washington Nationals with a 4-2 win Tuesday.

  • Half of Shanghai achieves 'zero COVID'; city presses on with 'unsustainable' fight

    Shanghai officials said on Wednesday half the city had achieved "zero COVID" status, but uncompromising restrictions had to remain in place under a national policy which the head of the World Health Organization described as "unsustainable." Data released by Shanghai, in its sixth week of a painful lockdown, showed the city recorded no cases outside areas under the strictest curbs on Tuesday for the first time since May 1. Half of the city's 16 districts had achieved zero COVID status having not recorded any such cases for three days.

  • ADHD in adults is challenging but highly treatable – a clinical psychologist explains

    ADHD wasn't recognized as a condition that can have profound effects on adults until the 1990s. SIphotography/iStock via Getty Images PlusWhen I was a child in the 1980s, the people I knew with attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder were hyperactive boys who went to the school nurse at lunchtime to get their medicine. Many people assumed that these boys would “grow out of” their symptoms as teenagers or adults. For most of the 200-year-plus history of the condition we now know as ADHD, it was

  • Transnistrian threat: Odesa region prepares 2 thousand more Territorial Defense

    TUESDAY, MAY 10, 2022, 18:45 Through demonstration actions on "readiness for an offensive'' and activation of Russian troops by unrecognised Transnistria, another 2 thousand volunteers are being trained, who will stand up and defend the Odesa region if necessary.

  • China will boost ties with Russia in military tech, energy and space, top envoy says

    China will continue to deepen cooperation with Russia on military technology, energy and space, according to its top envoy in Moscow, amid speculation that Beijing might help its neighbour evade sanctions over the war in Ukraine. In an interview with Russian state news agency Tass, Zhang Hanhui said energy had been the "most important, fruitful and extensive area of pragmatic cooperation between Russia and China". He said such cooperation would be strengthened but - as Europe tries to reduce its

  • WHO chief says China's COVID policy not 'sustainable'

    STORY: "We don't think that it is sustainable considering the behavior of the virus and what we now anticipate in the future," WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told a media briefing."We have discussed this issue with Chinese experts. And we indicated that the approach will not be sustainable... I think a shift would be very important."He said increased knowledge about the virus and better tools to combat it also suggested it was time for a change of strategy.Speaking after Tedros, WHO emergencies director Mike Ryan said the impact of a "zero-COVID" policy on human rights also needs to be taken into consideration."We have always said as WHO that we need to balance the control measures against the impact they have on society, the impact they have on the economy, and that's not always an easy calibration," said Ryan.

  • The CEO of Emirates defends the airline's decision to continue flying to Russia amid the war, says it's 'connecting people'

    Emirates is one of the few airlines still serving Russia after major carriers pulled out of the country amid sweeping sanctions over the Ukraine war.

  • This genius gadget removes years' worth of lint from your dryer — and it's down to $9

    Save over 50% now — and money and energy later — with this top-selling dryer vent cleaning kit at Amazon.

  • Analysis-Marcos as Philippine president a boon for China, awkward for U.S

    The decisive victory of Ferdinand Marcos Jr. in the Philippines' presidential election on Monday is set to re-shape the Southeast Asian country's relations with China and the United States as he seeks closer ties with Beijing. Marcos, the son and namesake of the country's former dictator, has long-standing ties with China and is seeking a new deal with Chinese ruler Xi Jinping over the contested waters of the South China Sea. Marcos's relations with the United States, on the other hand, are complicated by a contempt of court order for his refusal to co-operate with the District Court of Hawaii, which in 1995 ordered the Marcos family to pay $2 billion of plundered wealth to victims of Marcos Sr.'s rule.

  • Which Asian Or Pacific Islander TV And Movie Characters Made You Feel Seen?

    Manny from Degrassi will forever be my Filipina icon.View Entire Post ›

  • Toyota to slash production plan, suspend some domestic operation due to COVID lockdown in China

    Toyota Motor Corp said on Tuesday it would suspend operations on 14 lines at eight domestic factories for up to six days in May due to the COVID lockdown in China. The duration will be between May 16 and May 21, the company said, expanding the number of lines and factories affected by partial suspension to a total of 20 and 12, respectively. The partial suspension would affect output of about 30,000 vehicles.

  • Biden Team Sees China Tilt Aided as Putin Falters in Ukraine

    (Bloomberg) -- As Europe’s largest conflict since World War II rages in Ukraine, top Biden administration aides are increasingly convinced it could provide the US with an unexpected advantage -- against China.Most Read from BloombergDon’t Bother Paying Off Student Loan Debt Right Now, Advisers SayMarcos Jr. Leads With 61% of Votes Counted: Philippines UpdateStocks Bounce Back in Countdown to Key CPI Data: Markets WrapBiden Team Sees China Tilt Aided as Putin Falters in UkraineCrypto’s Audacious

  • The cause of the next pandemic is probably already here

    A bird flu is spreading again. Several cases of very contagious avian influenza have been identified in the states of Washington, Oregon, Maryland, and Delaware, where over 3 million cases in chickens have been identified since February. Last week, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) also reported a case of human avian influenza A(H5) in Colorado, the second associated with the current outbreak of avian flu among birds, which started in 2021.

  • Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle put on a show in a Miami basketball league

    Their athleticism translates to the court.

  • McConnell Repeats Pledge to Never End Filibuster for ‘Any’ Issue, Including Abortion

    Senate minority leader Mitch McConnell (R., Ky.) once again vowed never to support ending the Senate filibuster in a floor speech on Monday, in opposition to Democrats' attempts to advance debate on a bill to legalize abortion in federal law.