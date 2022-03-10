Chaos in Nickel Shows Signs of Easing After Tsingshan Rescue

Chaos in Nickel Shows Signs of Easing After Tsingshan Rescue
Alfred Cang and Mark Burton
·3 min read

(Bloomberg) -- An extreme short squeeze that’s driven global nickel prices sharply higher may be starting to ease, as the Chinese company at the center of the maelstrom secured a bank lifeline and big supplier Indonesia detailed its rising output.

Some Shanghai Futures Exchange nickel contracts dropped by the daily limit Wednesday evening as trading partially resumed on the Chinese bourse, after unprecedented moves that prompted a halt to global trading.

The slump is being closely watched by traders who are questioning when the London market will reopen, and what will happen to prices when it does. Nickel, the metal used to produce stainless steel and electric batteries, rocketed to above $100,000 a ton on Tuesday before the London Metal Exchange suspended the market and canceled all trades that took place during Asian hours.

China moved quickly to try to control the chaos. Tsingshan Holding Group Co., which faces billions of dollars in potential losses on short positions in nickel futures, secured a package of loans from local and international banks to help it meet a wave of margin calls, Bloomberg News reported Wednesday. Authorities directed domestic banks to offer more credit lines to Tsingshan, according to people familiar with the matter.

The bank loans are expected to help Tsingshan address its immediate liquidity squeeze. With large nickel production facilities in Indonesia and China, coupled with surging prices and strong demand, the firm’s owner, Xiang Guangda, told bankers that he’s confident his company can meet its obligations, according to the people.

In a move to calm the market, the Shanghai Futures Exchange raised transaction fees for nickel and other commodities, and suspended trading in some nickel contracts for one day from Wednesday’s night trading after prices surged on China’s top commodities bourse.

And in a further relief for markets, Indonesia, the world’s top source of raw nickel, highlighted its nickel expansion plans this year. Producers in the Southeast Asian nation will add as much as 400,000 tons of extra capacity to about 1.4 million tons. Chinese companies including Tsingshan are ramping up plants in Indonesia to supply battery-grade nickel.

Temporary Spike

The spike earlier this week was due to technical factors and “prices will adjust sooner or later,” according to Sumitomo Metal Mining Ltd. “Since the supply and demand balance is expected to loosen toward the second half of 2022, it’s likely prices will stabilize, and then enter a phase of moderate declines in the second half.”

Nickel has been rising for weeks on fears of disruptions to supplies from Russia, the largest exporter of refined nickel. The rally intensified this week, with prices on the LME surging as much as 250% in little more than 24 hours, as traders with short positions rushed to cover their bets.

With the soaring prices on the LME, a huge disconnect emerged against Shanghai contracts, where maximum daily gains and losses are capped.

In Shanghai on Wednesday, five contracts for delivery between March and February next year all slumped as the bourse’s evening session got underway, with four falling by the daily limit. About half of the exchange’s contracts remained suspended following limit-up gains.

The SHFE nickel contract for March delivery fell as much as 13.5% to 220,000 yuan ($34,807) a ton, and was trading at 221,000 yuan at 11 a.m. local time on Thursday. Trade in the August contract was halted after it slumped to 211,500 yuan a ton, falling by a 17% daily limit.

