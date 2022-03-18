Shanghai Nickel Traders Cut Positions After London’s Turmoil

(Bloomberg) -- Traders in China’s nickel futures are rushing to clear their exposure to the metal that’s been rocked by wild prices swings and market mayhem in London.

Open positions across all nickel contracts on the Shanghai Futures Exchange slumped this week to their lowest since the metal’s early days on the bourse in 2015. Nickel has largely continued to trade in Shanghai through a chaotic March on the London Metal Exchange that’s included a 250% price jump, a trading halt, and a messy re-opening.

Traders and brokers in Shanghai have been working long hours for more than a week grappling with these extraordinary events, according to five market participants. The drawdown in positions reflects exhaustion, and a fear of more wild moves in coming days, said the people, who asked not to be identified because of company policy.

LME prices dropped by the previous 8% limit on Thursday, after a second day of technical glitches at the start of trading that delayed the opening. The daily trading limit for Friday’s trade -- again due to start at 8:00 a.m. in London -- has been expanded to 12%

The turmoil in nickel has plunged the metals industry into chaos, after a huge short squeeze focused on Chinese tycoon Xiang Guangda drove up prices early last week. Purchasing activity has slowed markedly around the world -- and especially in top consumer China -- while this episode unfolds.

On the Shanghai exchange, aggregate open interest on nickel futures fell to around 139,000 tons on Thursday, down by half this month, exchange data showed. On Friday, SHFE nickel edged lower, falling 0.3% by 11:21 a.m. Shanghai time.

Prices in London -- the global benchmark -- are still far above those in Shanghai even after falling on the first two days since re-opening on Wednesday. LME prices are up 72% this month, while nickel in the Chinese city is up 23%.

