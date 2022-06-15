Shanghai orders mass COVID testing each weekend until end-July

FILE PHOTO: COVID-19 lockdown lifted in Shanghai
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Coronavirus
    Coronavirus

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - Shanghai will require all of its 16 districts to organise mass COVID testing for residents every weekend until the end of July, a city official said on Wednesday.

Zhao Dandan said that said that all districts will organise "community screenings" each weekend.

Should a district find any community transmission during the week, it will be required to conduct a full screening during which all residents will be subjected to "closed management" movement restrictions until testing is over, he added.

(Reporting by Brenda Goh and Albee Zhang; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories