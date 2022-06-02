As Shanghai reopens, California ports prepare for cargo surge

FILE PHOTO: Shipping containers are unloaded from ships at a container terminal at the Port of Long Beach-Port of Los Angeles complex, in Los Angeles
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Lisa Baertlein and Tom Polansek
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Mario Cordero
    Costa Rican footballer (1930-2002)

By Lisa Baertlein and Tom Polansek

(Reuters) - California port leaders expect imports to rise as Shanghai, home to the world's busiest seaport, emerges from a two-month COVID-19 lockdown.

The question is whether that release of pent-up goods will again swamp West Coast ports that have recently emerged from the pandemic's massive cargo wave, they and other experts said.

The Port of Shanghai was open during the city's shutdown, but cargo flows still slowed. Area factories that make everything from Tesla electric vehicles to Apple laptops ran out of components and quarantines idled some truckers.

As the city returns to normal, trade should follow.

"We will have some form of a surge, given the delay of cargo volume from Shanghai and China overall," Mario Cordero, executive director of the Port of Long Beach, said on the sidelines of a Reuters Events logistics conference in Chicago.

"To what extent that surge will be remains to be seen," Cordero said.

The Los Angeles/Long Beach port complex is the busiest in the United States. The Port of Shanghai is its second-biggest source of container trade cargo, behind Port of Shenzen.

When Shanghai closed, some factories there re-routed goods to other ports that trade with Southern California.

April imports soared 9.2% to a new monthly record at the Port of Long Beach.

"The question is - but for lockdowns and slowdowns, what would have been that percentile?" said Cordero. He expects the Shanghai surge to begin this month - landing alongside back-to-school goods, Fall fashions and early Christmas shipments.

April imports fell 6.8% at the Port of Los Angeles, giving it a chance to prepare for the Shanghai uptick. The port thinned its cargo backlog and cut the queue of ships waiting to unload to about two dozen - the lowest number in about a year, Executive Director Gene Seroka, said in a telephone interview.

(Reporting by Lisa Baertlein in Los Angeles; Editing by Lincoln Feast.)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • S.Korea May inflation hits near 14-yr high, beats expectations

    SEOUL (Reuters) -South Korea's consumer inflation picked up more than expected in May to a near 14-year high on a global surge in materials and food costs, data showed on Friday, cementing the case for further interest rate raises. The consumer price index (CPI) rose 5.4% in May from a year before, the Statistics Korea data showed, speeding up from a 4.8% rise the previous month and faster than 5.1% tipped in a Reuters poll.

  • Chinese takeover of UK graphene company collapses over national security concerns

    The Chinese takeover of a British specialist in cutting-edge graphene technology has been abandoned after a national security investigation raised concerns that the deal would see critical technology moved abroad. Shanghai Kington Technology, a Chinese company that makes high-performance plastics, has called off its proposed acquisition of Perpetuus, which specialises in graphene technology. The deal was called off a month after Kwasi Kwarteng, the Business Secretary, ordered an in-depth nationa

  • Glencore to reject offer for Yancoal Australia stake as too low - sources

    SYDNEY/LONDON (Reuters) -Glencore is likely to reject a $3.60 per share Chinese offer for its minority stake in coal producer Yancoal Australia Ltd as too low, two sources with knowledge of the matter said. Yankuang Energy Group made an offer last week to acquire the 37.7% of Yancoal it does not already own at a discount to the current market price, in a deal worth $1.8 billion. The offer is "unacceptable" for Glencore, which holds a 6.4% stake in Yancoal, because it "significantly undervalues" the stock, said one of the sources, who did not want to be identified as the discussions were private.

  • Buick Is Going All-Electric. It’s a Long-Term Plus for GM Stock.

    The move is part of General Motors' plan to take more of the U.S. market from Tesla, the leader in electric vehicles.

  • Pennsylvania volunteer fire company cancels gun raffle fundraiser after uproar from community

    A gun raffle fundraiser held by a Pennsylvania volunteer fire department was called off after backlash from community members who believed the charitable event was not sensitive to the Uvalde school shooting in Texas.

  • Teachers like me do anything to protect students. Your move, politicians and gun advocates.

    We live in a country inhabited by the ghosts of the children and teachers slaughtered at school.

  • Biden approval rating rises 6 points from record low: poll

    President Biden’s approval rating among Americans has risen 6 percentage points this week, after recording his lowest approval rating in his presidency a week prior, according to a new Reuters-Ipsos opinion poll. The new poll, published on Wednesday, found that 42 percent of respondents approve of the job Biden is doing as president. That number…

  • South Carolina regulators refuse to reverse order extending Duke Energy's use of coal plants

    The S.C. Public Service Commission yesterday rejected without comment petitions to reconsider its December order that short-circuits Duke Energy Corp. plans for cleaner power production and requires coal plants to operate through 2035.

  • Oil Rises as Traders Weigh Modest OPEC Pledge, Lower Stockpiles

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil extended a sixth weekly advance on lingering concerns over a tightening market and doubts that OPEC+ can deliver on a pledge to hike supply.Most Read from BloombergOne-Third of Americans Making $250,000 Live Paycheck-to-Paycheck, Survey FindsElon Musk’s Ultimatum to Tesla Execs: Return to the Office or Get OutJamie Dimon Says JPMorgan Is Bracing Itself for Economic ‘Hurricane’Fed Starts Experiment of Letting $8.9 Trillion Portfolio ShrinkStocks Decline as Data Show a Still-Hot

  • Nightengale's Notebook: Quietly one of MLB's best, Mookie Betts says he's 'just an average guy'

    An MVP and two-time World Series champion, the Dodgers' star outfielder lets his play do the talking.

  • Maryland Guardsman Pleads Guilty to Child Porn After Police Find 12,300 Images

    According to officials, Daniel Morozewicz faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison, followed by up to a lifetime of supervised release for his crime.

  • Amazon Care expands to S.F. Is it the right approach?

    Amazon is trying to crack into that market with its own offering called Amazon Care that has expanded into San Francisco. Amazon Care launched in 2019 as a health care service for its own employees, and has since made it available for third parties as an employer-provided benefit nationwide. The service offers both virtual and in-person services, but you won’t see any Amazon Care clinics spread out around urban neighborhoods like they’ve done with other retail efforts like Amazon Go.

  • Thai PM Wins Parliament Backing for $93 Billion Budget Plan

    (Bloomberg) -- Thailand’s Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-Ocha won the parliamentary backing for a draft $93 billion annual budget, surviving a major test for his government amid growing internal divisions in the ruling coalition. Most Read from BloombergOne-Third of Americans Making $250,000 Live Paycheck-to-Paycheck, Survey FindsElon Musk’s Ultimatum to Tesla Execs: Return to the Office or Get OutJamie Dimon Says JPMorgan Is Bracing Itself for Economic ‘Hurricane’Fed Starts Experiment of Letting $

  • The death of the American lawn?

    From Boyle Heights to Bel-Air, it's going to be a summer of brown grass and hard choices.

  • Oil rises as EU to phase in Russian oil ban, Shanghai ends lockdown

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -Oil prices rose on Wednesday after European Union leaders agreed to a phased ban on Russian oil and as China ended its COVID-19 lockdown in Shanghai, which could bolster demand in an already tight market. Oil benchmarks have marched steadily higher for several weeks as Russian shipments are squeezed by EU and U.S. sanctions and as India and China can only buy so much from Russia, the world's largest exporter of crude and fuel. EU leaders agreed in principle on Monday to cut 90% of oil imports from Russia by the end of this year, the bloc's toughest sanctions yet since the start of the invasion of Ukraine, which Moscow calls a "special military operation".

  • Boeing wins bid for Germany’s multibillion-dollar helo program

    The Chinook pick caps a yearslong saga for Germany to buy a new Schwerer Transporthubschrauber, or STH, as the heavy-lift chopper program is called in German.

  • 'Too many entrances': GOP response to Uvalde massacre has roots in 2018 attack

    The point-of-entry argument has gained prominence in Republican circles in the years following a mass shooting at a Texas high school that left 10 people dead.

  • What’s the deal with Yeehaw Junction? Drivers know it as a pit stop, but there’s more

    There was never much to do in Yeehaw Junction.

  • Mike DeWine signs deal to make sports betting legal in Ohio, but there’s a catch

    This was a long time coming for some. #GoBucks

  • A Radical Plan To Halt The Oil Price Rally

    As oil prices continue to rise unabated, Italy’s Prime Minister has suggested that the U.S. and the EU should create a cartel of oil consumers to keep prices down