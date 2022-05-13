Shanghai reports 1,869 new local asymptomatic COVID-19 cases for May 12

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - The Chinese financial hub of Shanghai reported 1,869 new local asymptomatic coronavirus cases for May 12, up from 1,305 a day earlier, the city's health authority said on Friday.

Confirmed symptomatic cases rose to 227 from 144 the previous day. The number of cases found outside quarantined areas rose to four, up from two on the previous day.

Shanghai reported two new COVID-19-related deaths on Thursday, down from five a day earlier.

The city is battling China's biggest coronavirus outbreak, with most of the its 25 million residents under some form of lockdown.

