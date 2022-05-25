Shanghai reports 343 asymptomatic cases, 44 symptomatic cases for May 24

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - Shanghai reported 343 new asymptomatic coronavirus cases on May 24, down from 422 a day earlier, with symptomatic cases down to 44 from 58, the city government said on Wednesday.

One new case was outside quarantined areas, up from zero a day earlier.

The city, battling China's biggest COVID-19 outbreak, recorded no deaths on May 24, down from one a day earlier.

(Reporting by Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Christopher Cushing)