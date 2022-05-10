Shanghai reports 6 new COVID-related deaths for May 9

COVID-19 outbreak in Shanghai
·1 min read
SHANGHAI (Reuters) - The Chinese financial and commercial centre of Shanghai reported six new COVID 19-related deaths on May 9, down from 11 a day earlier, the city's health authority said on Tuesday.

Shanghai reported 2,780 new local asymptomatic coronavirus cases on May 9, down from 3,625 a day earlier. Confirmed symptomatic cases also fell to 234, from 322 the previous day.

The city is battling China's biggest coronavirus outbreak, with most of the city's 25 million residents under some form of lockdown.

(Reporting by David Stanway and Wang Jing; Editing by Kim Coghill)

