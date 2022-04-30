Shanghai reports zero cases outside quarantined areas for April 29

BEIJING/SHANGHAI (Reuters) - China's Shanghai reported zero COVID-19 cases outside its quarantined areas for April 29, the first time since the recent outbreak in the eastern financial hub, according to local health authorities.

The city recorded 8,932 new local asymptomatic coronavirus cases on April 29, versus 9,545 a day earlier, the local government said in a statement on Saturday.

Confirmed symptomatic cases in Shanghai stood at 1,249, down from 5,487 the previous day, it said, adding that all the asymptomatic and confirmed cases were found in quarantined areas.

The city also reported 47 new COVID-19 deaths on April 29, down from 52 a day earlier, according to the statement.

China has been sticking to a "dynamic zero-COVID approach", prescribing central quarantine for anyone testing positive.

Shanghai, battling China's biggest COVID-19 outbreak, put the entire city into lockdown at the beginning of the month, and only recently allowed residents in lower-risk areas to leave their homes.

