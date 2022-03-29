Shanghai Residents Told to Stay Inside as Lockdown Tightened

Bloomberg News
·3 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Shanghai cranked up lockdown restrictions for people residing in the eastern half of the city, barring everyone from leaving their homes even to walk their dogs as local daily Covid-19 infections jumped to a record 4,477 on Tuesday.

Most Read from Bloomberg

All residents in the Pudong District, home to many elite financial institutions and the Shanghai Stock Exchange, will be confined to their homes and allowed out only to get a Covid test, according to a statement issued by the area’s residential compounds reviewed by Bloomberg News.

Residents shouldn’t walk in the hallways, garages or open areas of their residential compounds in order to reduce the risk of infection, Wu Qianyu, an official with the Shanghai Municipal Health Commission, said during a briefing on Tuesday. That includes walking pets.

The stricter lockdown rules came a day after the Chinese financial hub started sealing off its 25 million people in two stages, with half the city locked down for four days, followed by the other half. The goal is to test the entire city for Covid-19, part of the effort to get its biggest outbreak to date under control.

Previously residents could go to the lobby of their buildings and walk around the open areas of their compounds. Some could even leave the complex as long as no infections had been detected in their buildings. While the Shanghai government said Sunday night that residents were required to stay home, the harsh home confinement wasn’t articulated until Tuesday.

Covid cases jumped to 4,477 on the first day of the lockdown, from 3,500 reported on Monday. There were 6,886 cases nationwide on Tuesday, according to data from China’s National Health Commission.

Shanghai Locks Down Half of City to Fight Covid Outbreak (3)

The Shanghai municipal government will continue to support the import antiviral drugs and Covid vaccines, officials said at the briefing, without providing further details. China has imported some 21,000 boxes of Pfizer Inc.’s Covid pill Paxlovid through Shanghai earlier this month, and has been treating high-risk patients with the drug.

The city also has rolled out a slew of measures, including tax relief, rent extension or reductions, and loan support for small businesses, retail and catering industries hit hard by the outbreak, officials said.

Shanghai’s lockdown came after a month of less disruptive measures failed to stymie omicron’s fast and stealthy spread in the community.

While officials vowed to keep the financial hub, a critical node in the global supply chain, open to avoid disruption to the Chinese and global economy, cases grew as authorities targeted more buildings and expanded the scope of testing. Eventually the authorities relented, resorting to the sweeping lockdowns announced in Sunday night in a bid to curtail spread of the virus.

So far China’s financial markets and the Shanghai port, which is the world’s biggest, remain open and are operating normally.

Why China Is Sticking With Its Covid Zero Strategy: QuickTake

The intensified restrictions underscore the challenge Chinese officials face in implementing President Xi Jinping’s call for containment measures to be both effective in stifling Covid and minimal in their social and economic impact.

While the southern Chinese tech hub Shenzhen saw infections wind down to single digits after it emerged from a week-long lockdown, cities including Langfang and Tangshan near capital Beijing, as well as the entire northeastern province of Jilin, have remained sealed off for up to two weeks.

When Shanghai is included, some 62 million people in China are either in lockdown or facing one imminently, according to Bloomberg News calculations.

(Adds details on antiviral pills and business support in the seventh and eighth paragraphs)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Oil prices dip as Shanghai enters phased COVID lockdown

    Crude prices fell sharply on Monday after a fresh lockdown in Shanghai raised concerns about demand in the world's biggest oil importer.

  • GM and VW say Shanghai factories unaffected by lockdown

    General Motors and Volkswagen Group China on Monday said that their Shanghai operations have not been affected by the city's lockdown to try to stem the spread of COVID-19. Both companies operate factories in the city as part of joint ventures with state-owned Chinese automaker SAIC Motor Corp. A GM spokesperson told Reuters that its manufacturing facilities were operating normally.

  • Shanghai tightens COVID lockdown on second day of curbs

    SHANGHAI (Reuters) -Shanghai, China's most populous city, on Tuesday again tightened the first phase of a two-stage COVID-19 lockdown, asking some residents to stay indoors unless they are getting tested as the number of daily cases rose beyond 4,400. China's financial hub, home to 26 million people, is in its second day of a lockdown local authorities are carrying out by splitting the city roughly along the Huangpu River, dividing the historic centre from the eastern business and industrial district of Pudong to allow for staggered testing. While the Shanghai caseload remains modest by global standards - a record 4,381 asymptomatic cases and 96 symptomatic cases for March 28 - the city has become a testing ground for the country's "zero-COVID" strategy as it tries to bring the highly infectious Omicron variant under control.

  • Unpacking Biden's European energy plan

    The dust is settling on the new U.S.-European Commission energy plan, so let's explore some big themes that have emerged since President Biden unveiled it.Catch up fast: U.S. and European officials on Friday announced new joint efforts to help cut the continent's reliance on Russian fossil fuels.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeOne big effort is to boost the already expanding U.S. LNG exports to Europe, with a goal of an addition

  • Alana Haim Is Angelic in a Scalloped Ivory Gown at the 2022 Oscars

    Sisters and fellow bandmates Este and Danielle Haim supported the 'Licorice Pizza' star on the red carpet.

  • San Juan County, Navajo Nation COVID-19 case updates for March 2022

    Find out about COVID-19 case numbers and other news about the pandemic, including vaccination clinics in San Juan County and the Navajo Nation.

  • Jerry's Jackets: All Heart Athletics to honor former owner Jerry Woelmer

    In memory of Jerry Woelmer, Monroe County high schools can earn a varsity jacket to gift to a student of their choice.

  • Patron Saint: This Tiny Terrier Has Helped Ukrainian Forces Clear Nearly 90 Explosives During the War

    His not-so-secret weapon? His ultra-powerful nose.

  • Tesla adds to wave of megacap stock splits

    Tesla's announcement on Monday that it will seek shareholder approval to increase its share count in order to enable a stock split adds to a recent wave of megacap companies splitting their shares in a bid to attract more investors. Tesla said in a filing it would hold a vote at its upcoming annual shareholder meeting to increase the number of authorized shares in order to enable a stock split. A stock split by Tesla, which would have be approved by its board of directors, would be the electric car maker's second since 2020, and it would follow stock split announcements by other major U.S. companies in recent years.

  • Musk Said Covid Would Be Gone in April 2020. Now He Has It (Again).

    Tesla CEO Elon Musk says his coronavirus symptoms are mild, while he conjures up Greek mythological imagery to describe the disease.

  • Andrew Garfield & Jamie Dornan Just Reunited at the Oscars Years After They Were Roommates

    These Brits go way back.

  • Climate groups say a change in coding can reduce bitcoin energy consumption by 99%

    A simple switch in the way transactions are verified could reduce bitcoin’s energy-guzzling mining habits A facility that once was used by the Alcoa coal power plant now provides electricity for the Whinstone US bitcoin mining facility in Rockdale, Texas. Photograph: Mark Felix/AFP/Getty Images Bitcoin mining already uses as much energy as Sweden, according to some reports, and its booming popularity is revitalizing failing fossil fuel enterprises in the US. But all that could change with a simp

  • Asian shares gain as BOJ defends ultra-easy stance, oil eases on Shanghai lockdown

    Japanese shares led gains in Asian stocks on Tuesday as the Bank of Japan defended its ultra-easy stance, while oil slid on fears of lower demand from China as Shanghai applied a "zero-COVID" strategy by locking down despite a relatively modest caseload. Japan's Nikkei gained 0.91% in early trade, while MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.64% . The BOJ vowed to keep monetary policy ultra-loose, offering to buy unlimited government bonds for the first four days of this week, to prevent yields in Japan from rising as they are doing elsewhere following U.S. Federal Reserve's moves to hike interest rates in the face of mounting inflationary pressures.

  • California calls on residents to cut back on water use even more

    Californians will be asked to further cut back on their water use, state officials said Monday as they warned water scarcity will shape the future of the drought-stricken state.

  • Oscars attendees offer mixed reaction to Will Smith slap

    Kevin Costner and other Academy Awards attendees had mixed reactions to Will Smith's on-stage confrontation with Chris Rock. At the Vanity Fair party, Tiffany Haddish said: "I wish I had a man to protect me like that." (March 28)

  • Biden budget has Manchin priorities: Tax rich, cut deficit

    President Joe Biden's $5.8 trillion budget for next year would trim federal deficits and boost taxes on the wealthiest Americans. Both could appeal to Sen. Joe Manchin amid Democratic hopes of reviving talks with him over the party's derailed social and environment plan. Before Christmas, Manchin sank that plan, which had already passed the House, saying it would fuel inflation and deepen deficits.

  • Philippines-based MSME platform GrowSari adds $77.5 million to its Series C

    GrowSari, a Manila-based platform for digitizing small businesses in the Philippines, announced today it has added $77.5 million to its Series C round. Investors included the International Finance Corporation, KKR, Wavemaker Partners and the Temasek Group’s Pavilion Capital. The new capital will be used for expansion into new store formats, building a logistics and fulfillment network and hiring for GrowSari’s operations, technology and data science teams.

  • Greenpeace, Crypto Billionaire Lobby to Change Bitcoin’s Code

    (Bloomberg) -- Bitcoin is about to face a fresh onslaught over its damaging environmental footprint.Most Read from BloombergLow-Priced Omega Speedmaster Prompts Global Swatch Store ChaosUkraine Update: Negotiators Set for Face-to-Face Talks This WeekWill Smith Smacks Chris Rock, Wins Oscar in Wild Academy AwardsVanguard Stumbles In Pivot From Cult of Jack BogleBiden Seeks to Temper Remark on Putin as U.S. Allies ObjectSeveral climate activist groups including Greenpeace and crypto billionaire Ch

  • Broadway’s ‘Harry Potter and the Cursed Child’ Recasts Lead Role After Misconduct Investigation

    James Snyder, the last actor to star as Harry, was fired in January

  • What to Know About the Boeing 737 Crash in China

    Investors are worried mainly because of the history with a more recent model of the 737, the Boeing 737 MAX. There were no survivors in Monday's crash.