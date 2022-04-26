Shanghai residents are getting diarrhea and stomach pains after eating food rations handed out by officials, reports say

A community volunteer in Shanghai inspects the vegetables to be distributed to the residents of a compound in the city's Pudong district. LIU JIN/AFP via Getty Images

Some Shanghai residents claim they fell sick after eating the food distributed by local authorities during the city's lockdown.

Some said they suffered diarrhea after eating the braised duck and meatballs they were issued, per Bloomberg.

One resident said she vomited after opening a packet containing a braised duck leg that was rotten.

Shanghai residents have been falling sick after consuming some of the food supplies distributed by the authorities amid the city's COVID-19 lockdown, according to multiple reports.

People in several neighborhoods said that they suffered diarrhea and stomach pains after eating braised duck and meatballs issued by local officials, per Bloomberg.

One resident by the name of Chen Man told China Economic Weekly that she felt nauseated after opening a government-issued packet containing a braised duck leg.

"The smell of the duck was so strong, it must be rotten," she told the outlet, adding that she threw up three times because of the smell.

Local authorities have been periodically delivering packages containing daily essentials — including meat and vegetables — to Shanghai residents, who have been unable to leave their homes due to a strict lockdown.

However, these packages have come under scrutiny after some residents claimed that they had received expired or rotten food items.

In a Tuesday post about the issue on China's Twitter-like Weibo platform, a user that multiple people in the same residential compound suffered diarrhea after eating braised meatballs and smoked fish from their government-issued packages.

According to Bloomberg, some neighborhood committees have instructed residents to throw out questionable food items while officials have said they would investigate the matter.

The issue of low-quality food rations had added to the frustrations of residents who are already struggling to obtain food.

On Monday, Shanghai recorded 1,661 symptomatic cases and 15,319 asymptomatic cases, according to the National Health Commission.

