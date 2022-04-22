Shanghai says its lockdown will only be lifted in batches

COVID-19 outbreak in Shanghai
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Coronavirus
    Coronavirus

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - Shanghai said on Friday that it will only lift its lockdown in batches once virus transmission outside quarantined areas was stamped out to a satisfactory level, as it announced a new round of city-wide testing.

In a question and answer posted on its official WeChat account, the Shanghai government said the city's epidemic was showing a "positive trend" and that life in the city could return to normal soon as long as the policy was adhered to.

In a separate statement issued late on Thursday, it announced a new round of "nine major" actions, that would include more COVID testing for all its residents from Friday.

(Reporting by Brenda Goh; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Experts cut Bitcoin’s 2022 price outlook to slightly less bullish: report

    A panel of 35 crypto professionals have grown collectively less confident on the year-end target price for Bitcoin, although they expect the dominant cryptocurrency to end significantly higher than current levels and even set a new all-time high, according to a report by Finder. See related article: Bitcoin crosses $47,000 mark as crypto surges in […]

  • Shiba Inu, Dogecoin payments accepted by Porsche Baltimore dealership

    A Porsche dealership in Baltimore, Maryland, has begun accepting mainstream crypto payments for vehicles, along with DOGE and Shiba Inu, according to a Tweet by U.S.-based crypto payment service provider BitPay. See related article: Lamborghini’s last all-gas Aventador to be auctioned with NFT Fast facts The Porsche Towson website featured a 2022 Porsche Cayenne SUV, […]

  • Snap warns inflation could hit revenue growth, forecasts higher users

    (Reuters) -Snap Inc on Thursday forecast a rosy outlook for user growth on its Snapchat app, but said supply-chain disruptions and inflation could continue to hurt advertising demand. Shares of Snap fell as much as 10% immediately after the results, but pared losses later on as investors digested the mixed results. Snap forecast second-quarter daily active users at between 343 million and 345 million, above Wall Street estimates of 340 million.

  • Rudy Giuliani's reveal on 'Masked Singer' has viewers and the judges fuming

    The Jack in the Box’s performance was bad to the bone on The Masked Singer, Wednesday.Judges thought the singer could be actor Robert Duvall, Tesla founder Elon Musk or Oscar winner Joe Pesci. The performer turned out to be a former mayor of New York City, Rudy Giuliani. Giuliani, who was Donald Trump’s former attorney, was somewhat of a surprising choice for the show, given the fallout of his unsubstantiated voter fraud accusations. While he’s been known to make outrageous claims in the past, his reason for competing seems a tiny bit more genuine. “​​I guess the main reason is I just had a granddaughter, Grace, and I want her to know that you should try everything, even things that are completely unlike you and unlikely.” Giuliani said. Some fans guessed Giuliani because the show gave a “four seasons” clue, in reference to him holding a press conference at Four Seasons Total Landscaping instead of the famous hotel chain. Other fans were less enthusiastic about his appearance, like this person who tweeted, “Masked Singer you really couldn’t get anyone besides a criminal? Rudy Fooliani lied in court about voter fraud and is under investigation for other crimes. This is disgusting and you should be ashamed for even having someone like him on the show.” Reports of Ken Jeong’s and Robin Thicke's disappointment appeared to be accurate as neither made a comment about the performance or stuck around for the encore.

  • 2 Top Cryptocurrencies to Buy and Hold for Decades

    With a market cap of $32 billion, Cardano is the ninth-largest cryptocurrency, and it isn't hard to see why. Cardano is one of several blockchain platforms known as "Ethereum killers" because of their advantages over the current market leader in scalability.

  • Apple must pay a man more than $1,000 for not including a power adapter with his new iPhone, judge rules

    The Brazilian judge ruled that the practice was a "tie sale," in which a company makes a customer buy two of its products so one can work fully.

  • iPhone 16 Pro will be Apple’s first ‘full-screen iPhone’ with no notch, insider says

    Ever since Apple debuted the notch on the iPhone X in 2017, we have been waiting for the next evolution. In theory, the ideal smartphone design is one in which the display takes up the entire front side of the device. No buttons, no notches — just a screen. That will involve placing all of … The post iPhone 16 Pro will be Apple’s first ‘full-screen iPhone’ with no notch, insider says appeared first on BGR.

  • Amazon's hidden device page is bursting with tech deals today — including a 50-inch Toshiba TV for $300

    Shoppers are losing it over these deeply discounted Blink cams, Echo Frames and more.

  • Amazon Secretly Has So Many Father's Day Gifts on Sale Right Now

    Use your Amazon Prime account to shop these 2022 best-selling Amazon Father's Day gifts for dads who are golfers, beer drinkers, tech junkies, and sports fans.

  • Chinese telecoms giant Huawei deepens push into enterprise market with new products as US trade sanctions continue to bite

    Chinese telecommunications giant Huawei Technologies Co on Wednesday unveiled a new range of commercial office products that deepens its push into the enterprise market, as the company continues to diversify its business under the weight of US trade sanctions. Targeted at both government and corporate clients, the new products - including laptop and desktop computers, printers and displays - come with Huawei's own cloud storage and data protection services, according to the Shenzhen-based compan

  • Apple Watch Series 7 vs. Fitbit Versa 3: Which Smartwatch Deserves a Look

    With the summer travel season approaching, a smartwatch offers a handy way to check the time, read messages, track activity, and access your favorite apps when it's not always convenient to reach for your phone. Two of the most popular options are the Apple Watch Series 7 and Fitbit's Versa 3 -- both are fully functional smartwatches that can extend functions from your phone and perform the duties of a fitness tracker. The Apple Watch Series 7 might retain a similar form-factor to the original, but Apple's smartwatch has come long way.

  • 2 High-Conviction Growth Stocks to Buy Now and Hold Until You Retire

    These industry-leading businesses benefit from big market opportunities, and both could help you make bank in the stock market.

  • The best portable projector I've ever used -- and it's on sale

    Great for indoor and outdoor movie nights, the Elfin is one small feature shy of perfection.

  • Shoppers say these Hanes sweats are 'baby soft' — and you can get them for $11 right now

    Score the cozy lounge pants nearly 30,000 Amazon reviewers love for 50% off.

  • SpaceX's Starlink inks first in-flight WiFi deal

    SpaceX signed its first deal with an air carrier to provide in-flight wireless internet using the Starlink satellite network, the space company said on Thursday as it jockeys with other burgeoning satellite firms to put high-speed internet on commercial airlines. The company, owned by Tesla Chief Executive Elon Musk, has been in talks for months with airlines to provide Starlink internet in-flight, a key prong in SpaceX's strategy to scoop up enterprise customers beyond consumers and households in rural areas of the globe with little to no internet access.

  • This Ridiculously Cheap Warren Buffett Stock Could Make You Rich

    Investors don't always have to swing for the fences to score strong returns. They just need to be patient while holding the right stocks.

  • Musk says robot, aimed for 2023, will be worth more than Tesla's car business

    Tesla CEO Elon Musk says the company's robot, named Optimus, will be "worth more than the car business, worth more than FSD." FSD, or "full self-driving," is Tesla's advanced driver assistance system that relies on cameras and computer vision technology to perform some autonomous driving tasks. An FSD subscription costs Tesla owners about $12,000, or up to $199 per month.

  • Shoppers 'barely notice' that they're wearing these comfy KN95 masks — and they're 65% off

    Keep yourself protected in public — grab 50 for just $14 at Amazon right now.

  • Shadowrun Trilogy Is Coming To Xbox, PlayStation And Switch

    We’re coming up on the tenth anniversary of the release of 2013's Shadowrun Returns, and it’s only today I learned that the game (and its two sequels) were never released on console. I just assumed they had been, at some point! That sucks, so it’s wonderful to see Paradox get around to fixing that with the announcement of Shadowrun Trilogy: Console Edition.

  • Wyze Cam Pan v2 review: Impressive, affordable indoor security camera -- and it's on sale

    Keep tabs on pets, babies and your entire home for a surprisingly low price.