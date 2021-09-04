Shanghai Suspends Key Approval on Route to Offshore Listings

Bloomberg News
·3 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Officials in China’s financial capital of Shanghai are closing a route used for decades by companies operating in the technology sector to draw foreign investment.

Startups that have recently applied to Shanghai’s National Development and Reform Commission for permission to inject money into affiliated entities incorporated in places like the Cayman Islands are being turned away, according to people familiar with the matter. Such outbound direct investment is one common way Chinese companies have established and then put money into so-called variable interest entity structures -- a process to attracting foreign investment and list overseas.

Firms that approached Shanghai’s NDRC are being told the process for outbound investment into VIE structures is being halted, the people said, asking not to be named speaking on a sensitive issue. The changes follow a directive from Beijing, one person said.

China is moving to plug regulatory gaps that for decades allowed technology giants like Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. and Tencent Holdings Ltd. to sidestep restrictions on foreign investment. In July, regulators proposed rules that would require nearly all companies seeking to list in foreign countries to undergo a cybersecurity review.

The NDRC didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

If rolled out across the country, Shanghai’s restrictions would have far-reaching implications for Chinese upstarts already squeezed by a flurry of regulations targeting online companies in finance, education, ride-hailing, e-commerce and more.

Regulators are discussing tougher oversight of VIEs nationwide, though the rules have yet to be finalized, the people said. It’s unclear what these will mean for existing VIEs, many of which trade on exchanges in Hong Kong and New York.

Offshore listings came under scrutiny after Didi Global Inc. forged ahead with its American float despite objections from officials worried about data leaks and national security.

The Nasdaq Golden Dragon China Index -- which tracks some of China’s biggest firms listed in the U.S. -- dropped 0.4% on Friday, taking the year’s decline to 25%.

For years, companies registered in China that wanted to bring in foreign investors but couldn’t under local laws would go about setting up a VIE structure and using an offshore shell company that was tied back to the domestic business by contractual agreements. The Chinese firm would then apply to regulators like the NDRC for approval to invest in the offshore entity, a sign-off required under the country’s strict controls on capital outflows.

VIEs operate in a legal grey zone, leading some to suggest the additional oversight could bestow a level of legitimacy on a structure that’s been a perennial worry for global investors, depending on how Beijing treats existing entities.

An explainer on the legal twist Didi and Alibaba used to list overseas

The changes threaten a lucrative line of business for Wall Street banks, which have helped Chinese firms raise about $78 billion through first-time share sales in the U.S. over the past decade. They also add to concerns of a decoupling between China and the U.S. in sensitive areas like technology.

China’s recent crackdowns on a slew of technology companies have rattled global investors and triggered warnings from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Gary Gensler suspended new initial public offerings of China-based companies in August until they provided more details on risk disclosures, including information about their VIE structures.

(Adds stock move in ninth paragraph)

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • China vows to curb urban demolitions, preserve cultural heritage

    China will put an end to large-scale urban demolitions and preserve old historical buildings as part of a programme to protect its cultural heritage, it said in new policy guidelines published late on Friday. China's rapid economic development has relied on breakneck rates of urban expansion and renewal, destroying entire neighbourhoods and replacing thousands of old buildings with towerblocks and shopping malls. The State Council, China's cabinet, said the aim of the new guidelines was to "systematically protect and pass on" the country's cultural heritage and "tell the stories of China and the Communist Party comprehensively and accurately".

  • China to tighten regulation over insurance giants in draft guideline

    China's banking and insurance watchdog issued a draft guideline on Friday aiming to improve its regulation over insurance group companies to prevent financial risks as the world's no.2 economy strives to recover from the impact of COVID-19. China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission (CBIRC) is seeking public advice on the draft and the amendments it makes to a 2010 version of the rules regulating such companies. The proposed changes include requiring insurance group companies to build a clear and transparent shareholding structure and set up mechanisms to alert potential contagious risks, according to a statement on the regulator's website.

  • China Tech Stocks Drop as Alibaba’s Donation Worries Investors

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese technology shares snapped a four-day rally, as investors remained wary over new clampdowns coupled with the impact of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.’s large donation on its balance sheet.The Hang Seng Tech Index closed down 1.1% in Hong Kong, in part led by Alibaba Group, which fell 3.6%. The decline came on concerns that the e-commerce giant’s $15.5 billion pledge to Beijing’s “common prosperity” vision would hit profits in coming years. “The donation doesn’t guarantee that t

  • Multiplying Crackdowns Haven’t Stopped Cash Pouring Into China

    (Bloomberg) -- Canceled share sales. Ruined business models. Tech moguls brought to heel. Barely a day goes by without more news on the widening scope of Beijing’s crackdown on private enterprise.Yet money from around the world continues to flow into mainland China -- testament to its gravitational pull on global investors and long-term confidence in its economy.Amidst the turmoil in markets, foreign investors have added to their holdings of stocks in Shanghai and Shenzhen every month since Nove

  • John Kerry echoes China’s argument that human rights sanctions threaten climate talks

    Senior Chinese officials warned John Kerry that U.S. support for human rights threatens climate change cooperation, eliciting a pledge from President Joe Biden’s climate point-man to explain their perspective to officials in Washington.

  • Lithuania recalls Beijing ambassador over China-Taiwan spat

    Lithuania on Friday recalled its ambassador to China following the Baltic country’s decision in July to allow self-governing Taiwan to open an office in its capital under its own name. The Foreign Ministry said Ambassador Diana Mickeviciene had been recalled from Beijing for consultations “following the Chinese government statement on August 10.” Last month, China recalled its ambassador to Lithuania and told the Baltic nation to “immediately rectify its wrong decision, take concrete measures to undo the damage, and not to move further down the wrong path.”

  • Beijing is having trouble selling its citizens on a partnership with the Taliban

    For many, Beijing’s friendly stance towards the Taliban is unexpected and confusing, considering how China has played up threats of alleged Islamic extremism at home.

  • China premier urges major powers to 'take responsibility' for environment

    Chinese Premier Li Keqiang urged major powers to "show responsibility" and play a leading role in improving global environmental governance and addressing such challenges as climate change. Speaking via video link at the opening ceremony of the IUCN World Conservation Congress on Friday, Li said countries should use the United Nations to draw up global rules and create a governance system that is fair, reasonable and benefit-sharing. "The international community must use unprecedented determination and action to promote the construction of a beautiful world in which humanity is in harmony with nature," he added.

  • New Beijing Stock Exchange could be the financial lifeline China's small companies are crying out for, analysts say

    A new stock exchange planned for Beijing could provide a financial lifeline for innovative small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) that have often struggled to access financing, as Chinese President Xi Jinping seeks to further develop the mainland's capital markets, according to analysts and market observers. The Beijing Stock Exchange would carve out a group of innovative small companies currently trading on the National Equities Exchange and Quotations (NEEQ) board for listing on the bourse

  • The Stock Market Could Struggle This Fall, Strategists Say. Buy Quality.

    Our panel sees muted gains for stocks as the Fed starts to taper and earnings growth peaks. Stick with quality companies—and keep an eye on rising bond yields.

  • More Than 1 Billion Asians Will Join Global Middle Class by 2030

    (Bloomberg) -- More than 1 billion Asians are set to join the global middle class by 2030, according to a new study that predicts the pandemic will prove just a temporary pause in the world economy’s great demographic shift. The middle class -- households where per-capita spending is between $11 and $110 a day -- amounts to some 3.75 billion people this year, according to the World Data Lab. That cohort is projected to keep growing through 2030 with India and China, the most populous countries,

  • Calif. families describe escape from Afghanistan

    Some Afghan-Americans who found themselves trapped in Afghanistan after U.S. troops raced to evacuate Americans and allies and then left the country joined a news conference in California Thursday and described how they escaped. (Sept. 3)

  • Singapore to let blank cheque companies raise funds starting on September 3, beating Hong Kong to the punch with SPACs

    Singapore said on Thursday that it would allow special purpose acquisition companies (SPACs) to go public on its bourse starting Friday, as the city state hopes to become the go-to market in Asia for what has been one of the hottest fundraising trends globally in the past 18 months. The so-called blank-cheque companies have raised more than US$122 billion this year alone, primarily through listings in the United States. However, they have proven to be popular with Asian sponsors and target compa

  • Bitcoin Is Trading Above $50,000 as Cryptos Gain Steam. What’s Behind the Rally.

    Bitcoin, Ethereum, and crypto-related stocks are exhibiting new momentum even as the regulatory outlook darkens.

  • China's new stock exchange plans fuel fears of a bourse war

    China's plans to launch a new exchange in Beijing, announced by President Xi Jinping on Thursday, boosted shares in Chinese brokerages but knocked down Shenzhen start-up board ChiNext and shares of Hong Kong's bourse amid fears of rising competition. Although China's securities regulator said the planned Beijing stock exchange is based on the city's existing New Third Board, and complements Shanghai and Shenzhen bourses, some fear a rivalry for listing resources is inevitable.

  • U.S.-China tensions spill into climate talks

    Chinese officials have used special climate envoy John Kerry's visit to warn the U.S. that mutual work on climate change can't be untethered from other tensions between the two powers.Driving the news: "The Sino-U.S. climate change cooperation cannot be separated from the overall environment of Sino-U.S. relations," the country's foreign ministry said.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The comment is part of a wider state summary of Kerry's video chat with

  • Exclusive-Ericsson CEO to double down on China as 5G tussle rumbles on

    Ericsson's top executive vowed to double down on efforts to regain market share lost in China after Sweden blocked Chinese suppliers from its 5G roll-out, a move that antagonised Beijing and has hit the equipment maker's business. China accounted for about 10% of Ericsson's revenue last year, but that fell sharply after the company's home country of Sweden banned https://www.reuters.com/article/sweden-huawei-int-idUSKBN2750WA Huawei from its 5G networks, citing security risks - a charge that Huawei has strongly denied https://www.reuters.com/article/sweden-5g-huawei-idUKKBN28H1L0.

  • Iran dismisses U.S. sanctions of Iranians over alleged kidnap plot

    The U.S. Treasury Department on Friday sanctioned https://www.reuters.com/world/middle-east/us-sanctions-iranians-over-alleged-plot-kidnap-ny-based-journalist-2021-09-03 the four, saying they were intelligence operatives behind the failed plot. "Supporters and merchants of sanctions, who see their sanctions tool box empty due to Iran’s maximum resistance, are now resorting to Hollywood scenarios to keep the sanctions alive,” the Foreign Ministry said in a tweet, quoting spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh. "Washington must understand that it has no choice but to abandon its addiction to sanctions and respect Iran," he said.

  • How I Shop: Garcelle Beauvais

    "It's all part of the game," the former model and Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star says. "Who's going to outdo the other?"

  • Beijing 2022: China readies for Winter Olympics as pressure grows

    The upcoming Games are already proving controversial with calls for a boycott growing.