Shanghai tightens lockdown despite falling COVID cases

·3 min read

BEIJING (AP) — Authorities in Shanghai have again tightened anti-virus restrictions, just as the city was emerging from a month of strict lockdown due to a COVID-19 outbreak.

Notices issued in several districts said residents were ordered to stay home and are barred from receiving nonessential deliveries as part of a “quiet period” lasting at least until Wednesday. The tightened measures could be extended depending on the results of mass testing, the notices said.

“Thank you for your understanding and cooperation. Together we can lift the lockdown at an early date," said one notice issued in the city's Huangpu district and posted online.

It wasn’t clear what prompted the renewed tightening, with numbers of new COVID-19 cases in the city continuing to fall.

Shanghai on Monday reported 3,947 cases over the previous 24 hours, almost all of them asymptomatic, along with 11 deaths. Authorities have been gradually lifting isolation rules on the city’s 25 million residents, but the new orders appear to be returning to conditions at the early stage of the outbreak.

Shanghai originally ordered mass testing along with a limited lockdown, but extended that as case numbers rose. Thousands of residents have been forced into centralized quarantine centers for showing a positive test result or merely having been in contact with an infected person.

Two Shanghai residents reached through social media said they'd had no prior notice of the new restrictions, which they were told could last for up to a week.

“We're unprepared," said Zhang Chen, a researcher with a technology company. “I packed my luggage thinking it would be my turn next" to be taken to a quarantine facility.

“I don't know what will happen in May, but after the lockdown, I think I'll need psychological help," Zhang said.

A marketing professional in the western Pudong district said quality of life has been declining even as living expenses continue to rise under lockdown.

“Every time, they say lockdown will be eased after a few days, but there seems to be no end," said the woman, who asked that she be identified only by her surname, Lu, to avoid repercussions from authorities who have cracked down heavily on dissent.

“All aspects of work are affected. I don’t know when it will be time for the lockdown to come to an end," Lu said.

In Beijing, authorities closed down the largest city district, with residents told to stay home and stores closed. Beijing has ordered daily testing of all residents, closed parks and other leisure venues and limited restaurants to takeout business only.

The usually bustling Sanlitun area crammed with restaurants, boutiques and an Apple store was all but deserted. Despite that, retiree Yang Xiaochang said Beijing appeared to be far better prepared to weather the surge than its southern cousin.

“Even though at the beginning there were some panic buying … Beijing will not be like that," Yang said, referring to Shanghai.

Still, companies and investors worry the ruling Communist Party’s “zero-COVID” strategy that closed most businesses in Shanghai and other industrial centers is disrupting global trade and activity in autos, electronics and other industries.

China’s export growth tumbled in April as global demand weakened, adding to pressure on the world’s second-largest economy.

Exports rose 3.7% over a year earlier to $273.6 billion, down sharply from March’s 15.7% growth, customs data showed Monday. Reflecting weak Chinese demand, imports crept up 0.7% to $222.5 billion, in line with the previous month’s growth below 1%.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Chaos at Apple supplier Quanta shows strains of Shanghai COVID lockdown

    Quanta Shanghai Manufacturing City would seem like an ideal site to implement China's "closed-loop" management system to prevent the spread of COVID that requires staff to live and work on-site in a secure bubble. But as COVID-19 breeched Quanta's defences, the system broke down into chaos on Thursday. Videos posted online showed more than a hundred Quanta workers physically overwhelming security guards in hazmat suits and vaulting over factory gates to escape being trapped inside the factory amid rumours that workers on the floor that day tested positive for COVID.

  • Shanghai tightens lockdown to hit zero-COVID goal by late May - sources

    Shanghai is tightening its already strict COVID-19 lockdown in a fresh push to eliminate infections outside quarantined areas of China's biggest city by late this month, people familiar with the matter said. Accounts from residents in several districts as well as social media posts showed the government of the city of 25 million accelerating and expanding an effort to transfer the close contacts of positive cases to central quarantines centres. Multiple residents said they were being required to move to such facilities, despite testing negative, after cases were found in their buildings, stoking frustrations.

  • AP Top Stories May 9 A

    Here's the latest for Monday May 9th: Dozens killed in Russian strike on school in Ukraine; Russia marks WWII Victory Day; Abortion rights protests outside US Supreme Court; Wind makes New Mexico wildfire fight difficult.

  • Russia marks WWII victory overshadowed by Ukraine

    Speaking at a military parade, Putin drew parallels between the Red Army’s fighting against the Nazi troops and the Russian forces’ action in Ukraine.

  • What Pushed Apple Factory Workers to Riot?

    Workers at a Shanghai technology factory crashed through barriers erected to keep them from leaving the plant and struggled with guards trying to keep them inside.

  • EU should seize Russian reserves to rebuild Ukraine, Borrell says -FT

    The EU and its western allies have put curbs on the Russian central bank's international reserves since the country began its invasion of Ukraine, actions Moscow describes as a "special military operation". Borrell told the newspaper it would be logical for the EU to do what the United States did with Afghanistan's central bank assets after the Taliban took that country over. "We have the money in our pockets, and someone has to explain to me why it is good for the Afghan money and not good for the Russian money," Borrell said.

  • Uber to cut costs, slow down hiring, CEO tells staff - CNBC

    The ride-hailing company becomes the latest to rein in costs to have a lean investment model, after Facebook-owner Meta Platforms Inc said last week it would slow down the growth of its workforce. Khosrowshahi said Uber's change in strategy was a necessary response to the "seismic shift" in investor sentiment, according to the CNBC report.

  • 10 Things in Tech: It's about to get ugly

    Today, we're taking you inside the tech industry's once-in-a-generation downturn, and giving you an inside look at Meta's first physical store.

  • China Weekend Box Office Slumps Back to Less Than $9 Million

    Cinema box office in China fell back to the lower depths over the weekend, with just $8.9 million of revenue across a country of 1.3 billion inhabitants. Business continues to be badly hit by COVID-related closures as the disease shows signs of spread around the country, while slowly diminishing in Shanghai where there was a […]

  • Putin defends invasion of Ukraine in Russian "Victory Day" speech

    Despite widespread speculation, Putin did not declare victory in Ukraine or hint at any stronger push on the battlefield there.

  • S Korea's Moon calls for peace with North in farewell speech

    South Korea’s departing liberal president defended his policy of engaging North Korea, saying in his farewell speech Monday that he hopes efforts to restore peace and denuclearization on the Korean Peninsula will continue. Moon Jae-in leaves office Tuesday following a single five-year term, handing over presidential power and responsibilities to conservative Yoon Suk Yeol, who has accused him of being “subservient” to North Korea and promised to take a tougher stance on the North’s nuclear program.

  • Mariupol steel mill evacuees reach Zaporizhzhia

    Ten buses slowly pulled into Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine, Sunday night, carrying 174 evacuees from Mariupol.

  • Hong Kong leader says China patriots now firmly in charge

    Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam said Monday that Chinese patriots are now firmly in charge of the city following the election of its new leader, who ran unopposed in a process controlled by Beijing. Lam’s comments came a day after a carefully vetted election committee voted overwhelmingly to approve John Lee, a hard-line security chief who oversaw a crackdown on Hong Kong’s pro-democracy movement after massive protests turned violent in 2019.

  • WWE Hall of Famer arrested in connection with fatal DUI crash in Florida

    WWE Hall of Famer Tammy "Sunny" Sytch was arrested in Florida after she was involved in a deadly car crash in March.

  • End of an era: Primary election forces Indianapolis Democrats to rethink future

    Four women beat slated candidates in the Democratic primary election. That could signal significant change for how the party endorses its candidates.

  • Uber to Slash Costs, Slow Hiring Amid ‘Seismic Shift’ in Market: Report

    Ride hailing giant will treat hiring as a "privilege", CEO Dara Khosrowshahi said in an email, according to a report.

  • British Defense Secretary Wallace equates Putin's fascism, tyranny to Nazism

    Vladimir Putin and his inner political entourage are "mirroring the fascism" of the Nazis through the invasion of Ukraine, said British Defense Secretary Ben Wallace ahead of the annual military parade in Moscow on May 9, when Russian celebrates Victory in Europe Day.

  • With Marcos Jr. tipped to win, Philippines at tenuous moment

    Filipinos stood in long lines to choose a new president Monday, with the son of an ousted dictator and a champion of human rights the top contenders in a tenuous moment in a deeply divided Asian democracy. Ferdinand Marcos Jr., the son and namesake of the strongman ousted in a 1986 army-backed “People Power” uprising, held a seemingly insurmountable lead in pre-election surveys. Eight others are in the presidential race, including former boxing star Manny Pacquiao, Manila Mayor Isko Moreno and former national police chief Sen. Panfilo Lacson.

  • Elon Musk's vision for Twitter and the First Amendment: 'What should be done?’

    Tesla (TSLA) CEO Elon Musk's pending bid to privatize Twitter (TWTR) — one of social media’s most controversial forums — presents the issue of First Amendment protections in the internet era in a new way.

  • Russia, once considered a top force in cyberspace, now being mocked by world's best hackers

    In previous years, Russian hackers earned a reputation as being perhaps the strongest force in cyberspace.