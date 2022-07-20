Shanghai turns to metaverse, NFTs to counter lockdown economic fallout

Ningwei Qin
China’s second-most populous city will introduce a three-year plan to promote the metaverse in the tourism industry, and encourage non-fungible tokens (NFTs) in the art and culture industry, as part of a recovery plan for the city’s economy.

Fast facts

  • The authorities have been working with tech firms to study how the metaverse can be applied to tourism, said Fang Shizhong, the director of the Shanghai Municipal Administration of Culture and Tourism, in an interview on Tuesday.

  • Fang also said authorities will hold a digital art-themed event at November’s Shanghai International Artwork Trade Week to promote NFTs related to art and culture.

  • Authorities in the city imposed radical lockdown measures between mid-March and early July due to surging Covid-19 cases.

