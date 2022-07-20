Shanghai turns to metaverse, NFTs to counter lockdown economic fallout

TechCrunch

After a trial a few years ago, the airline today announced that it'll start rolling out free electronic bag tags to a group of 2,500 of its Mileage Plan elites flying out of San Jose now, with a wide rollout to all Mileage Plan members (who will have to pay for their tags) coming in 2023. Unlike the current system, where you print a tag at the airport -- or have an airline employee do it for you -- with these rugged new electronic tags you simply check in on your phone as usual. Then, after you decide you want to check a bag, you hold the phone close to the tag and, using your phone's NFC chip, transfer that data to the tag to display it on the built-in e-ink display, which simply displays the standard barcode you'd also see on a printed bag tag.