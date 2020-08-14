Shania Twain is releasing Diamond edition of Grammy Award-winning album 'The Woman in Me'

Shania Twain has a special surprise in store for her fans to celebrate the 25th anniversary of her Grammy Award-winning album "The Woman in Me."

The Canadian singer announced on "Good Morning America" Friday that she is releasing "The Woman in Me: Diamond Edition," a reissue of the album that helped the country superstar shoot to stardom in the 90s.

The anniversary reissue will contain everything from the singer's live recordings to previously unreleased tracks and mixes.

Twain's 1995 album, her second studio album, contains some of her chart-topping hits including "The Woman In Me (Needs The Man In You)," "No One Needs to Know," "Any Man Of Mine," "(If You're Not in It for Love) I'm Outta Here!" and "You Win My Love," among others.

Four of the album's songs reached No. 1 on Billboard's country singles chart.

"The Woman in Me" was also Twain's first certified Diamond album, selling 10 million copies in 1997. The award-winning album has now reportedly sold an estimated 20 million copies worldwide.

"This is really the album that started it all off for me," she shared in an Instagram post earlier this year. "It was the first certified-Diamond album and 25 years later, I am still enjoying singing these songs every night."

"The album means a great deal to me. It's been a very personal journey and I am very grateful for this album," she added.

Two and three-CD editions, as well as LP versions, will be available for "The Woman in Me: Diamond Edition."

Recorded performances from Twain's Vegas residency, song takes dating back to before the release of Twain's 1995 Grammy-award winning album and more will be available in certain Diamond editions. The Diamond edition also includes a 48-page booklet with personal notes and photographs of the superstar.

Twain is currently working on a new album in quarantine. Her "Let's Go!" Las Vegas Residency, which kicked off last year, has been put on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

