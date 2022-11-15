Shania Twain is unapologetic talking aging, the ‘bra-less factor,’ and posing nude

Shania Twain opened up about aging and posing nude during an interview with the livestreaming online network TalkShopLive Monday.

The country superstar says she's more comfortable in her skin now than she was when she was a teenager.

"My truth, as I get older, and I wish I had this truth when I was younger, is just to feel less apologetic for how I am, how I look, less affected by other people’s criticism," Twain, 57, told TalkShopLive. "I was very insecure [when younger]. I was one of those teenagers that would never wear a bikini at the beach, for example. I didn’t do it when I was younger, so I’m going to do it now. I’m going to feel and show that I feel comfortable in my own skin."

Twain is proving just how confident she is, revealing she posed nude in a recent photo shoot.

Shania Twain opened up about aging, going bra-less and posing nude in a new interview.

"So what I did was, I did a photo session naked with just mud," Twain revealed. "I took the shirt off in that photograph. And, trust me, this took courage because I am so not an exhibitionist. It was all about my own message to myself. Just saying, ‘You know, it’s just time to feel comfortable in my own skin and share that with other people and just share those insecurities, shed that skin of insecurity.’"

Twain revealed that being comfortable with herself was a driving inspiration behind her upcoming album, "Queen of Me."

"Repeating the message to myself was the beginning, just saying, ‘OK, I’m fine with the way I look, I’m fine aging, I’m fine and comfortable with myself.' And this was the final step of saying, ‘I can’t just tell people that. I can’t just say it. I’ve got to live it,’" she added.

The Grammy-winning singer even went topless for the cover art of her latest single, "Waking Up Dreaming."

And fans can expect "the bra-less factor" to be in full effect on her upcoming album cover.

Shania Twain attends the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards at Staples Center Jan. 26, 2020, in Los Angeles.

"When I did my very first video, ‘What Made You Say That?’ this is the very, very first album I ever recorded," she said. "I was bra-less in that video. But as the young woman that I was, it seemed fine because I was perkier. So my message is, why should it be offensive just because I’m older?"