A Hillsdale man, who admitted to possessing methamphetamine while on felony probation to the 1st Judicial Circuit Court was sentenced to a prison term Monday.

Matthew Thomas Shankster, 20, was placed on felony probation in the summer of 2021 for unlawful use of a motor vehicle and flee/elude police in the third degree.

On Dec. 14, 2021, a short time after being released from a nominal jail sentence, Shankster was the passenger in a vehicle stopped by authorities in the city of Jonesville where officers discovered suspected methamphetamine in Shankster’s possession.

He pleaded guilty to the methamphetamine charge in early February on the same day he pleaded guilty to two counts of probation violation due to the new criminal conviction.

Judge Sara S. Lisznyai sentenced Shankster to serve 23-120 months in prison for the methamphetamine conviction and he was given credit for 98 days served since his arrest.

In his probation files, Shankster was sentenced to 263 days jail with credit for 263 days served and discharged from felony probation unsuccessfully.

This article originally appeared on Hillsdale Daily News: Shankster sentenced to prison for meth possession