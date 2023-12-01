Shanna Gardner and Mario Fernandez Saldana appear in court for back-to-back hearings

Video feed courtesy First Coast News

Shanna Lee Gardner and husband co-defendant Mario Fernandez Saldana appeared in court the same day for the first time Friday in the murder plot of her ex Jared Bridegan, who was ambushed after dropping off their children at her Jacksonville Beach home.

They are being tried together in the death penalty case. They are both facing multiple charges of taking part in an elaborate plot with 62-year-old Henry Arthur Tenon, who has pleaded guilty to being the triggerman who shot Bridegan on Feb. 16, 2022, when he was on his way back home to St. Augustine. Gardner and Bridegan had a bitter divorce with continued custody and other legal wranglings.

Friday they stood before the judge one at a time but not actually in the courtroom together. Gardner and her attorney Jose Baez were the first to address the judge. When Gardner was escorted out, Fernandez was brought in for his turn.

One of the latest developments is that Fernandez Saldana's legal team filed a lengthy motion asking for the 4th Circuit State Attorney's Office to be barred from prosecuting the case due to violating confidentiality.

Fernandez, 35, is represented by a team of attorneys made up of Frank Tassone, Jesse Dreicer, James Hill and Shannon Day. Their motion accuses the assistant state attorneys of obtaining and distributing text messages, emails and voicemails from Fernandez's phone. His attorneys say that should be protected by attorney-client privilege.

The motion also alleges that "at least 66" privileged communications between Fernandez and his attorneys were uploaded into a shared portal called 'NextPoint' that 28 people had access to. According to the motion, "it is impossible for defense counsel to determine the scope and severity of the breach in confidentiality."

Jared Bridegan was killed in an ambush-style attack on Feb. 16, 2022, after leaving the home of ex-wife Shanna Gardner in Jacksonville Beach. She is charged in the murder plot along with Henry Tenon and husband Mario Fernandez Saldana.

The 63-page motion also says the defense team for Fernandez has confirmed the counsel for Gardner, 36, downloaded privileged emails from this portal. It asks for the website where the materials are stored to be deactivated and reviewed again.

The materials include heavily redacted emails between Fernandez and his attorneys, which have the subject line "Confidential Information," examples of emails the attorneys say the prosecution read and distributed.

Email correspondence between the prosecution and defense shows the defense asked about having any privileged communication removed from Fernandez's cellphone, which was confiscated for evidence. The prosecution said they would have a "taint" officer go through the phone and delete anything that was privileged.

The state has filed a 13-page response countering the objections.

Judge London Kite scheduled the next hearing for Dec. 11.

