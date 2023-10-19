Shanna Gardner no longer fights extradition to Jacksonville to face Jared Bridegan charges

Shanna Lee Gardner waived her entitlement to challenge the constitutionality of her detention and will be returned to Jacksonville from the state of Washington to face multiple charges as a co-conspirator in the murder plot of ex-husband Jared Bridegan, according to the State Attorney's Office.

Her defense counsel informed all the relevant parties during her Thursday court hearing in Benton County, Wash., that they will not file a habeas corpus petition, State Attorney's Office spokesman David Chapman said.

He said they are working with law enforcement to expedite her return to Florida but could not provide a specific date other than it would be in the next few weeks.

Both Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and Washington Gov. Jay Inslee previously signed the paperwork for the 36-year-old's extradition. She had moved to West Richland, Wash., with her and Bridegan's twin son and daughter following intense scrutiny while living in Jacksonville Beach. She was arrested on Aug. 17 on charges of first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit murder, solicitation to commit a capital felony and child abuse.

Mario Fernandez Saldana, her 35-year-old husband, faces the same charges after his arrest in Orlando on March 16.

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

Henry Arthur Tenon, a 62-year-old former tenant of Fernandez Saldana, was first person arrested on Jan. 25. He has already pleaded guilty to second-degree murder, stating he was the triggerman and agreeing to testify against the others, State Attorney Melissa Nelson previously said.

Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty for both Gardner and Fernandez Saldana.

Shanna Gardner's husband: Bodycam shows a polite and relaxed Mario Fernandez Saldana during arrest in Bridegan case

Bridegan, 33, was gunned down on Feb. 16, 2022, after dropping his twin children off at Mario and Shanna's Jacksonville Beach home. He lived in St. Augustine and was on his way there with his 2-year-old daughter when he stopped because of a tire on Sancturay Road, police previously said.

Early in the case, police made it clear they didn't think the tire being there was an accident. It was a dark, residential road that Bridegan routinely took to get to Butler Boulevard. When he turned his hazard lights on and got out to move it, he was immediately shot, police said. The toddler was unharmed in her safety seat and nothing appeared to be stolen.

An arrest warrant states "the investigation into Bridegan’s background revealed a highly acrimonious divorce from his ex-wife, Shanna Gardner, and a contentious relationship with both Gardner and Fernandez Saldana."

This article originally appeared on Florida Times-Union: Shanna Gardner will be extradited to Jacksonville in Jared Bridegan case