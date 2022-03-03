Shanna Moakler pregnant with fourth child, days after ex-BF Matthew Rondeau charged with felony domestic violence

Actress and reality star Shanna Moakler has announced she’s pregnant, just days after ex-boyfriend Matthew Rondeau was hauled away by Los Angeles police on domestic violence charges.

This would be her fourth child, in addition to the two teens she shares with ex-husband Travis Barker, and a grown daughter with boxer De La Hoya.

Rondeau is out on bail after being arrested last Friday when they were called to the house and saw visible marks on Moakler’s body, ET Online reported. Earlier Rondeau had posted a video on Moakler’s Instagram account accusing the reality star of cheating on him.

The pair have been dating off and on since 2020.

Moakler, a model and former Playboy playmate who has held various roles in television and movies, including on “Celebrity Big Brother,” is taking life slow at the moment.

“I took a pregnancy test, and it is positive,” the 46-year-old actress, model and former Playboy playmate said in a statement obtained by People. “This has been a very difficult week, but I’m taking everything day by day.”