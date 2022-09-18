Shannon Bream presses Sen Graham on abortion pivot

KCRA - Sacramento Videos

NorCal Resist said it is helping eight migrants from Venezuela who arrived in Sacramento on two separate flights. Three men, aged 23 and one in his 40's, said they walked barefoot from the Sacramento International Airport to the Catholic Charities administrative offices downtown. They said it was an address on their paperwork, 1107 9th Street, the administrative offices for Catholic Charities. From there, they ended up at the Sacramento Food Bank, which called NorCal Resist. "I picked them up and got them to the grocery store. We got them a hotel. They walked from the Sacramento airport to the Sacramento food bank with no shoes," said Goya Gutierrez.