Shannon Bream presses Sen Graham on abortion pivot
Shannon Bream presses Sen Graham on abortion pivot
Shannon Bream presses Sen Graham on abortion pivot
Browns defensive end Jadeveon Clowney forced a turnover when he stripped Jets quarterback Joe Flacco in the first half of Sunday’s game, but he may not be around for the final minutes. Clowney had to go to the sideline as the Jets drove for a field goal early in the fourth quarter because of an [more]
People are lining up for hours to pay their respects to Queen Elizabeth.
A disgruntled man upset about Merriam-Webster dictionary’s update to their definitions of gender pronouns and adjectives to make them more fluid has pleaded guilty in a federal court to making bomb threats and for threatening to kill the company’s employees in a mass shooting. The U.S. Attorney’s in the District of Massachusetts alleges that Jeremy David Hanson, 34, of Rossmoor, CA, anonymously sent “various threatening messages and comments demonstrating bias against specific gender identities submitted through its website’s ‘Contact Us’ page and in the comments section on its webpages that corresponded to the word entries for ‘Girl’ and ‘Woman,’” between the dates of Oct. 2 and Oct. 8, 2021.
Martha's Vineyard officials are asking for donations to local organizations to support the unexpected arrival of 50 migrants on Wednesday evening.
Sarah Michelle Gellar and Camila Mendes also star in a candy-coated "Gossip Girl" riff that's major fun despite its try-hard feminism.
The USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll is out. Here is where Penn State is ranked.
Salvatore Vassallo, 59, was arrested Wednesday. He had been a mystery suspect until now — No. 338 — in “seeking information” photos the FBI posted.
"It is with great sadness we announce that Peak is no longer accepting new patients and will be winding down service for all existing customers"
The 800-mile Colorado Historic Hot Springs Loop passes by 23 of the state's best hot springs — and incredible foliage.
The email from Marco Rubio's office ordered Insider to quiz Democrats about their stance on abortion or else face some sort of public shaming on September 20.
Queen Elizabeth II received several hundred gifts from the American people during her long reign, including some notable exchanges with US presidents.
The Roe ruling and an abortion ballot measure are expected to drive turnout in the state.
“Let’s hope that backlash turns into pure outrage that Florida is joining Texas and Arizona in using human beings as pawns for political gain,” writes the Miami Herald’s editorial board. [Opinion]
The executive producer of Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, Lindsey Weber, responded, “We’re all up for criticism. We’re not up for racism.”View Entire Post ›
NorCal Resist said it is helping eight migrants from Venezuela who arrived in Sacramento on two separate flights. Three men, aged 23 and one in his 40's, said they walked barefoot from the Sacramento International Airport to the Catholic Charities administrative offices downtown. They said it was an address on their paperwork, 1107 9th Street, the administrative offices for Catholic Charities. From there, they ended up at the Sacramento Food Bank, which called NorCal Resist. "I picked them up and got them to the grocery store. We got them a hotel. They walked from the Sacramento airport to the Sacramento food bank with no shoes," said Goya Gutierrez.
From romantic series like "Heartstopper" to comedies like "Senior Year," some content from the streaming service was a hit while others were flops.
"My 8yo had the audacity to ask me why I cross my legs when I sneeze. You, dude. You are the reason." —@ShannonJCurtinView Entire Post ›
Supplemental Security Income (SSI) checks are typically deposited on the first of every month unless the date happens to fall on a weekend or holiday. According to the SSA's schedule of Social...
Carlos Alcaraz is producing the goods for his country as well as himself. Seven days after winning his first Grand Slam tournament, the top-ranked Alcaraz beat Kwon Soon-woo in straight sets in the Davis Cup Finals to secure Spain victory over South Korea and a spot in the quarterfinals as Group B winner. The U.S. Open champion pumped his fists by his side and yelled in celebration after Kwon sent a forehand long to hand the Spanish teenager a 6-4, 7-6 (1) victory in front of a passionate home crowd in Valencia on Sunday.
How can I be a good tourist in Hawaii? Hawaii seeks a more responsible and mindful traveler, here are some ways to be one.