Shannon Gilday, man charged in Jordan Morgan’s death, arrested in Madison County

The search for the man suspected of shooting and killing a Lexington lawyer has ended after the man was apprehended in Richmond around 4:30 a.m. Monday, according to Kentucky State Police.

Shannon V. Gilday, 23, is facing charges of murder, assault, burglary, attempted murder and criminal mischief after he allegedly broke into the home of former Kentucky lawmaker C. Wesley Morgan, shot and killed his daughter, and then fled the home after exchanging gunfire with Morgan. Jordan Morgan, 32, was pronounced dead at the scene. Gilday was found by the Madison County Sheriff’s office.

“Gilday was found walking along Barnes Mill (Road) by a deputy just after 4:30 am, and taken into custody without incident,” state police said in a statement Monday morning.

State police said Gilday was found uninjured at the time of his arrest despite the possibility of him suffering a gunshot wound during a shootout with C. Wesley Morgan. It’s not known where along Barnes Mill Road Gilday was arrested, but the roadway does intersect with the road where the Morgans live.

“We are thankful the search for Gilday has come to an end, and are grateful for the public and other agencies that have remained vigilant since Gilday was named a suspect on Thursday,” Sgt. Robert Purdy said in a statement. “Their efforts ultimately resulted in his safe apprehension early this morning.”

Gilday, a Taylor Mill resident, had been at-large since the shooting happened Tuesday at the Morgans’ multimillion-dollar home. Kentucky State Police publicly identified him as a suspect on Thursday and provided details of his appearance, clothing, and the car he’d last been spotted driving. His mom pleaded with him to turn himself in, and said he wasn’t in a good mental state.

“My son Shannon Gilday, who I love so dearly, has not been of sound mind the last couple of weeks, distraught with the certainty a nuclear war is imminent. He spoke of building a bunker and the CIA following him. I tried to get him psychiatric help but to no avail,” Katie Gilday said in a statement Friday.

C. Wesley Morgan on Sunday disclosed new details about the shooting, including that he allegedly fired at his daughter’s killer more than a dozen times. Morgan said he was shot three times himself. Officials said Morgan was taken to University of Kentucky Chandler Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. He was released the same day.

Morgan said the home invader, who climbed scaffolding at the family’s house and broke through a door leading to his daughter’s bedroom, fled the house out the front door after exchanging gunfire with Morgan.

State police said they didn’t believe Gilday had any connections with the Morgan family. Morgan said Sunday he’d “never” heard of Gilday until the shooting happened. Morgan indicated that he believed Gilday targeted the family because of the fully-stocked bunker they have underneath their home.

State police previously said they were aware of the bunker being a possible motive for Gilday, but they didn’t know for sure if that was why he allegedly committed the attack.

“Until we locate Gilday and speak to him about a motive, I am unable to say with certainty what his motive might have been,” Purdy said previously.

State police were still investigating the shooting, troopers said Monday.