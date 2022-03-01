Shannon Gilday's bond set at $2 million cash only in Jordan Morgan murder case

Shannon Gilday's bond was set at $2 million cash only following his arrest in the shooting of lawyer Jordan Morgan in her family's home in Richmond, Kentucky.

Gilday, 23, was arraigned Monday afternoon after being found that morning in Madison County and taken into custody. He has been charged with murder, burglary, criminal mischief, assault and two counts of attempted murder. A lawyer for him was not immediately listed.

Gilday had been sought for nearly a week in the killing.

The arrest came just hours after Jordan Morgan's father, former state lawmaker Wesley Morgan, gave new details about what happened in the family's Richmond home and the gunfight between him and the intruder.

Speaking before a vigil for his daughter Sunday night, Morgan said he believes Gilday was able to enter the massive rural home on Willis Branch Road by climbing scaffolding used to do work on the back porch.

Immediately after entering, Gilday shot Jordan Morgan six to eight times while she was in bed, Wesley Morgan said.

The intruder opened fire on Wesley Morgan, who said he was shot three times. After an exchange of gunfire between the two, Gilday fled the scene, police said.

State Police Sgt. Robert Purdy said Gilday had no gunshot wounds when he was taken into custody. He'd been found by police walking along Barnes Mill Road in Madison County just after 4:30 a.m. Monday.

His mother, Katie Gilday, said in a Facebook post last week that he was having mental issues.

He "has not been of sound mind the last couple of weeks, distraught with the certainty a nuclear war is imminent," the post said. "He spoke of building a bunker and the CIA following him. I tried to get him psychiatric help but to no avail."

The Morgan home, which sits on a 200-acre lot on Willis Branch Road and is listed for sale at $6.5 million, includes an underground bunker. Photos of the bunker are included in the home's Zillow posting, and media have written about it. Wesley Morgan was interviewed for a story about it that appeared in the Lexington Herald-Leader.

His next court appearance has not been set.

