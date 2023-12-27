Shannon Hills father arrested in shooting death of son

SHANNON HILLS, Ark. – A Shannon Hills man is in custody and is facing charges in the Tuesday shooting death of his son.

According to investigators, the victim was identified as 28-year-old Frederick Austin the 2nd.

The father, 61-year-old Frederick Austin is now facing a first-degree murder charge, along with aggravated assault.

The shooting happened at a home off Katy Lane just after 3 p.m. on Tuesday.

Investigators said they believe the victim was struck by gunfire while trying to stop a fight between his father and another family member.

Officers said the assault charge was related to the fight.

