Shannon man charged with possession of a stolen car in Tupelo

Oct. 3—TUPELO — An outstanding warrant turned a routine traffic stop into a felony investigation.

Tupelo police pulled over a red Chevy Corvette near Crosstown Sept. 24 around 10:30 p.m. The driver Lazente Dondrez Wallace, 32, of Bruce Drive, Shannon, had an outstanding Tupelo Municipal Court warrant and was arrested.

As police took a further look at Wallace, evidence was developed that led detectives to charge him with possession of stolen property, perjury, two counts of possession of burglary tools, conspiracy to commit motor vehicle theft and violation of the chop shop act. He was ordered held without bond by Tupelo Municipal Court Judge Jay Weir.

This case is ongoing with other suspects being investigated. There may be additional charges or suspects as this conspiracy is better understood.

