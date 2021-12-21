Shannon man held on assault, child abuse

Dec. 21—TUPELO — A Lee County man is facing up to 60 years in prison after being arrested on felony domestic violence and child abuse charges.

Lee County deputy sheriffs were called to a County Road 506 Shannon house on Dec. 14 on a welfare check. Responding deputies took Jeremy Lane Williams, 29, of Shannon, into custody on several active warrants.

Lee County Child Protection Services was called to the scene to check on small and medically vulnerable children present in the home. CPS also opened an investigation into the well-being of the children.

According to Lee County Sheriff Jim Johnson, the children had "very serious injuries" and were immediately carried to a medical facility for assessment and treatment. Because of the medical care, the children are now recovering.

While the investigation is still active, Williams has so far been charged with aggravated domestic violence and four counts of felony child abuse. Johnson said one of the child abuse charges "falls under a torture statute."

During his initial appearance in Lee County Justice Court, bond on the felony charges was set at a total of $1.1 million.

This is not Williams' first run-in with the law. He has multiple prior felony convictions, including shooting into a dwelling. He was on parole with the Mississippi Department of Corrections at the time of his arrest.

william.moore@djournal.com