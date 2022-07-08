Shannon search leads to drug arrest

Jul. 8—SHANNON — Two men have been arrested after a search warrant led to the discovery of several illegal drugs in Shannon, according to the Robeson County Sheriff's Office.

Investigators with the office arrested and charged Kendrick Jones, 37, of Shannon and Keithan Chavis, 30, of Red Springs with trafficking in cocaine, possession with intent to sell or deliver cocaine, possession with intent to sell or deliver marijuana, maintaining a dwelling for a controlled substance, conspiracy to traffic cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana paraphernalia. Jones and Chavis were placed in the Robeson County Detention Center with a $250,000 secured bond.

Robeson County Sheriff's Office Drug Enforcement Division Investigators, SWAT Team Operators and Deputies with the Community Impact Team executed a search warrant Thursday at 25 Raisin Road in Shannon. During the course of the investigation and search a quantity of cocaine, marijuana and drug paraphernalia were located and seized.

Anyone with additional information or any information regarding drug activity in Robeson County is asked to call the Robeson County Sheriff's Office Drug Enforcement Division at 910-671-3191 or email drugs@robesoncoso.org.