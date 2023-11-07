Shannon Storms Beador Shares a Life Update

Shannon Storms Beador from The Real Housewives of Orange County gives the fans at BravoCon an update on her life after her DUI arrest. She tells the “Dynamic Duos” audience that she has had a rough six weeks, but she has spent them focusing on herself and eliminating toxicity from her life. Also, Below Deck Down Under’s Captain Jason Chambers teases that Andy Cohen trying to set him up at BravoCon has resulted in a “slow burn.”

