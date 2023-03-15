Shanquella Robinson case: Timeline of Charlotte woman’s mysterious death in Mexico

The death of Shanquella Robinson while on vacation in Mexico continues to draw widespread attention.

Robinson — a 25-year-old Charlotte woman who worked as a hair braider and operator of The Exquisite Boutique — was traveling with a group of friends when she died in October. The friends have attributed her death to alcohol poisoning, but Robinson’s family, their legal team and activists have raised questions about the validity of that story.

An arrest warrant was issued as Mexican authorities and the FBI investigate, and other revelations about the case have come to light in the months since Robinson died.

Here are some key events in the case, and scroll down to see a full interactive timeline of what we know about Robinson’s death:

Oct. 29, 2022: Shanquella Robinson dies in Mexico

Shanquella Robinson is declared dead at a vacation home in Mexico where she was staying with a group of friends.

The group, according to Robinson’s family, says she died from alcohol poisoning.

But medical examinations and records raise questions about the circumstances of Robinson’s death.

Nov. 2022: Video goes viral as family speaks out and investigations

Video begins to spread online claiming to show a naked Robinson being hit multiple times by another woman. A person not seen in the video is heard saying “Quella can you at least fight back?”

The Observer has not been able to independently verify Robinson is the person in the video, but Robinson’s mother has told multiple media outlets she recognizes her daughter in the footage.

As the case gets attention in the Charlotte area and around the country, Robinson’s family speaks out about her death. A funeral is also held, and a fundraiser launched to help cover the family’s “legal fees and other critical expenses.”

Over the course of the month, Mexican authorities and the FBI confirm involvement in the investigation into Robinson’s death.

March 13, 2023: Suspect named in letter to White House

Attorneys Ben Crump and Sue-Ann Robinson name Daejhanae Jackson as the person wanted by Mexican authorities in connection with Robinson’s death in a letter addressed to President Joe Bidena and Secretary of State Antony Blinken, citing findings from a trip Sue-Ann Robinson took to Mexico.

The letter calls on the U.S. government to either extradite Jackson to Mexico or prosecute her in the U.S.

In documents attached to the letter and shared with the Charlotte Observer by lawyers, the administrator and concierge for the villa where Robinson and her group were vacationing tell Mexican authorities that they recognize Jackson as the woman in the physical altercation with Robinson in the widely circulated video.

Shanquella Robinson case: A full in-depth timeline

Use the interactive timeline below to explore more developments in the Shanquella Robinson case: