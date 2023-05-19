Shanquella Robinson family, lawyers at the White House; criticize FBI

The family of Shanquella Robinson and civil rights attorney Ben Crump are at the White House Friday morning demanding federal authorities extradite a woman wanted by Mexican authorities in Robinson’s death.

Crump’s legal team made the announcement Friday morning just before family, their lawyers and activists were planning a rally outside Crump’s law firm to demand justice for Robinson.

The 25-year-old Charlotte woman who attended Winston-Salem State University died in October under mysterious circumstances in Cabo San Lucas. The six people traveling with her say she died from alcohol poisoning but a video that surfaced online just weeks after her death seemingly shows Robinson, naked at the resort, being beat by another woman.

A news released from Crump’s legal team said they’re asking the White House to prioritize bringing those responsible for Robinson’s death to justice.

The White House has not yet confirmed the meeting is taking place.

Friday marked the first rally since U.S. authorities announced they did not have enough evidence to pursue criminal charges. Her family, attorneys and activists are now calling on President Joe Biden to intervene.

In April, the FBI would not comment on why the video of Robinson being beaten before her death was not considered enough evidence of a crime but said in a statement to The Charlotte Observer: “All available evidence was reviewed.”

The Robinson family attorneys, Sue-Ann Robinson, who is unrelated, and Ben Crump, said in March that Mexican authorities have taken out a warrant on Daejhane Jackson, one of six people traveling with Robinson when she died. Mexican authorities have an active warrant out for someone on charges of femicide, a type of homicide that targets a female, but they have not publicly named the suspect. As revealed by investigation documents shared with the legal team by Mexican law enforcement, hotel workers pointed authorities there to Jackson as a suspect.

Friday marked the 200th day since Robinson died.

What happened to Shanquella Robinson?

Robinson’s lawyers say her travel companions first told both medical personnel and her family that she died from alcohol poisoning, but her mother started questioning their stories after details changed from one retelling-to-another. Those changes included details like how she died, who found her unconscious and who called a doctor.

An autopsy report in Mexico found that Robinson died from severe injuries to her spinal cord and neck.

As The Charlotte Observer has reported previously, a secondary autopsy in the U.S. — performed in November — revealed a major discrepancy with the findings in an autopsy performed during Mexican authorities’ investigation.

The Mecklenburg County-based autopsy report says experts found no injuries to Robinson’s spinal cord and subsequently rule the cause of her death undetermined.

Robinson’s attorneys blame the FBI for waiting for Robinson to be embalmed before having medical examiners perform an autopsy, the Observer previously reported.

“The FBI has not released any documents to the family at all,” said Sue Ann Robinson. “Nothing from the investigation or even their decision is in writing. They’ve advised that the file is still ‘open,’ so they can’t give any documents. But charges have been declined so the family is left with more unanswered questions and no closure.”

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

Charlotte Observer reporter Kallie Cox contributed.