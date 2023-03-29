Shanquella Robinson's family still demands answers five months after mysterious death in Mexico

The family of Shanquella Robinson is still seeking answers five months after the 25-year-old from Charlotte, North Carolina was found dead in a Mexican beach resort.

Attorneys Ben Crump and Sue-Ann Robinson (no relation to Shanquella Robinson) last week held a press conference with the victim’s family, where they shared that no arrests have been made and they will continue to fight for justice.

“She was a strong brilliant Black woman — the best that we had to offer the world,” Crump said.

Shanquella Robinson traveled with six friends to a luxury resort in San Jose del Cabo on Oct. 28; she died the next day. The people Robinson traveled with originally told her family that she had died of alcohol poisoning.

However, when Robinson’s family received her body, bruises, cuts and knots were present on her face. The necropsy report by the Baja California attorney general’s medical examiner, made public by Crump, labeled Robinson’s death as “violent.”

Shanquella Robinson. (via Facebook)

Cellphone video of Robinson getting beaten by a woman circulated on social media and brought awareness to the case and prompted calls for justice.

Mexican authorities filed charges in November against the woman seen beating Robinson in the video, identified as Daejhanae Jackson, who was one of the people traveling with Robinson, according to a letter sent by the family’s legal team to the White House and the State Department.

Salamondra Robinson, the victim’s mother, along with the family’s legal team sent the letter on March 13 to request an intervention in the case and help expedite the process. The attorneys have also requested that a suspect be extradited to Mexico in order to face any criminal charges there.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre offered her condolences to the family during a recent press briefing but said that because of the pending FBI investigation, there is “very little about what we can say.”

While the family’s legal team traveled to Mexico in search of more details for the case, attorny Sue-Ann Robinson said the investigation is slow-moving compared to other cases, including that of four Americans kidnapped at gunpoint earlier this month. Mexican authorities arrested five people linked to that case, which cost the lives of two Americans.

“We know it can be done swiftly because we just saw the Mexican kidnapping case, which is different, substantively, from Shanquilla’s case,” Sue-Ann Robinson said. “But it shows that U.S. law enforcement can quickly get on the same page with Mexican law enforcement in order to resolve a criminal matter.”

“This absolutely is a case where justice delayed could lead to justice denied,” she added.

Salamondra Robinson said she didn’t believe the news when she first learned of her daughter’s death. “It’s still like a nightmare,” she told NBC News on Tuesday.

She also said that her daughter was a kind, smart and good-hearted person.

“I don’t know how anyone could have done her like that,” she added.

Robinson’s family wants the Americans suspected of being responsible for Shanquella’s death to be extradited to Mexico or have the State Department request concurrent jurisdiction over the case. Her family also plans to hold a demonstration on the 200th day of her death if federal officials fail to act. In December, Robinson’s family held a rally at Little Rock AME Zion Baptist Church in Uptown Charlotte.

The FBI told NBC News that the investigation into Robinson’s death is ongoing and declined to provide further details.

This article was originally published on NBCNews.com