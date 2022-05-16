Is Shanta Gold (LON:SHG) A Risky Investment?

Warren Buffett famously said, 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' So it seems the smart money knows that debt - which is usually involved in bankruptcies - is a very important factor, when you assess how risky a company is. As with many other companies Shanta Gold Limited (LON:SHG) makes use of debt. But the real question is whether this debt is making the company risky.

When Is Debt Dangerous?

Generally speaking, debt only becomes a real problem when a company can't easily pay it off, either by raising capital or with its own cash flow. Ultimately, if the company can't fulfill its legal obligations to repay debt, shareholders could walk away with nothing. While that is not too common, we often do see indebted companies permanently diluting shareholders because lenders force them to raise capital at a distressed price. Of course, debt can be an important tool in businesses, particularly capital heavy businesses. When we examine debt levels, we first consider both cash and debt levels, together.

What Is Shanta Gold's Debt?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that Shanta Gold had US$6.28m of debt in December 2021, down from US$18.2m, one year before. But on the other hand it also has US$13.2m in cash, leading to a US$6.94m net cash position.

How Strong Is Shanta Gold's Balance Sheet?

The latest balance sheet data shows that Shanta Gold had liabilities of US$25.4m due within a year, and liabilities of US$23.3m falling due after that. Offsetting this, it had US$13.2m in cash and US$7.05m in receivables that were due within 12 months. So its liabilities total US$28.5m more than the combination of its cash and short-term receivables.

While this might seem like a lot, it is not so bad since Shanta Gold has a market capitalization of US$116.1m, and so it could probably strengthen its balance sheet by raising capital if it needed to. But it's clear that we should definitely closely examine whether it can manage its debt without dilution. Despite its noteworthy liabilities, Shanta Gold boasts net cash, so it's fair to say it does not have a heavy debt load!

Importantly, Shanta Gold's EBIT fell a jaw-dropping 89% in the last twelve months. If that decline continues then paying off debt will be harder than selling foie gras at a vegan convention. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Shanta Gold can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

Finally, while the tax-man may adore accounting profits, lenders only accept cold hard cash. While Shanta Gold has net cash on its balance sheet, it's still worth taking a look at its ability to convert earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, to help us understand how quickly it is building (or eroding) that cash balance. Looking at the most recent three years, Shanta Gold recorded free cash flow of 29% of its EBIT, which is weaker than we'd expect. That's not great, when it comes to paying down debt.

Summing up

Although Shanta Gold's balance sheet isn't particularly strong, due to the total liabilities, it is clearly positive to see that it has net cash of US$6.94m. Despite the cash, we do find Shanta Gold's EBIT growth rate concerning, so we're not particularly comfortable with the stock. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. We've identified 2 warning signs with Shanta Gold (at least 1 which shouldn't be ignored) , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

Of course, if you're the type of investor who prefers buying stocks without the burden of debt, then don't hesitate to discover our exclusive list of net cash growth stocks, today.

