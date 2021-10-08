Is Shanta Gold (LON:SHG) Using Too Much Debt?

The external fund manager backed by Berkshire Hathaway's Charlie Munger, Li Lu, makes no bones about it when he says 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' So it seems the smart money knows that debt - which is usually involved in bankruptcies - is a very important factor, when you assess how risky a company is. We can see that Shanta Gold Limited (LON:SHG) does use debt in its business. But the real question is whether this debt is making the company risky.

When Is Debt A Problem?

Generally speaking, debt only becomes a real problem when a company can't easily pay it off, either by raising capital or with its own cash flow. Ultimately, if the company can't fulfill its legal obligations to repay debt, shareholders could walk away with nothing. However, a more common (but still painful) scenario is that it has to raise new equity capital at a low price, thus permanently diluting shareholders. Of course, plenty of companies use debt to fund growth, without any negative consequences. When we examine debt levels, we first consider both cash and debt levels, together.

What Is Shanta Gold's Net Debt?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that Shanta Gold had US$4.43m of debt in June 2021, down from US$19.0m, one year before. But on the other hand it also has US$24.8m in cash, leading to a US$20.4m net cash position.

How Strong Is Shanta Gold's Balance Sheet?

We can see from the most recent balance sheet that Shanta Gold had liabilities of US$21.0m falling due within a year, and liabilities of US$21.4m due beyond that. Offsetting this, it had US$24.8m in cash and US$4.28m in receivables that were due within 12 months. So its liabilities outweigh the sum of its cash and (near-term) receivables by US$13.3m.

Of course, Shanta Gold has a market capitalization of US$182.1m, so these liabilities are probably manageable. However, we do think it is worth keeping an eye on its balance sheet strength, as it may change over time. While it does have liabilities worth noting, Shanta Gold also has more cash than debt, so we're pretty confident it can manage its debt safely.

In addition to that, we're happy to report that Shanta Gold has boosted its EBIT by 66%, thus reducing the spectre of future debt repayments. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Shanta Gold can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

Finally, while the tax-man may adore accounting profits, lenders only accept cold hard cash. While Shanta Gold has net cash on its balance sheet, it's still worth taking a look at its ability to convert earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, to help us understand how quickly it is building (or eroding) that cash balance. During the last three years, Shanta Gold produced sturdy free cash flow equating to 57% of its EBIT, about what we'd expect. This free cash flow puts the company in a good position to pay down debt, when appropriate.

Summing up

While it is always sensible to look at a company's total liabilities, it is very reassuring that Shanta Gold has US$20.4m in net cash. And it impressed us with its EBIT growth of 66% over the last year. So we don't think Shanta Gold's use of debt is risky. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. For example Shanta Gold has 4 warning signs (and 1 which doesn't sit too well with us) we think you should know about.

