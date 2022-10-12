These shapewear shorts have thousands of reviews—and they're on sale for Amazon Prime Day

These boyshorts are on sale for a seriously low price.

Shapermint High Waisted Boyshorts are on sale up to 62% off.

Shapermint's anti-slip shorts smooth around the body, slimming out the stomach, waist and back.

Amazon October Prime Day deals are almost gone, but you can still make the most of the sales before Black Friday. If you're looking for new women's shapewear, Shapermint's High Waisted Boyshorts are a great grab. They range in price from $17.91 to $27.99 based on size and color, with some pairs clocking in at over 60% off their original prices.

Shapermint High Waisted Boyshorts starting at $17.91 (Save up to $35.09)

Shapermint's Boyshorts come in two colors, black and light beige, and range in size from women's small to 4X-large. Amazon customers love the Shapermint High Waisted Boyshorts, giving them an average 4-star rating. Verified reviews highlight the shorts' thick, comfortable material and ability to stay in place without of riding up or rolling down. With Amazon October Prime Day coming to an end, now's the time to get the Shapermint High Waisted Boyshots for a seriously good deal.

Shapermint High Waisted Boyshorts from Amazon starting at $17.91 (Save up to $35.09)

Amazon October Prime Day 2022: Shopping guide

