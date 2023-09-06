Shaping Short-Term Rental Policy
Kasia Gregorczyk reports.
Dietitians have praised the Mediterranean diet for years. Here's why it's so healthy.
Wayflyer, which provides financing to e-commerce startups in exchange for a portion of their future revenue, today announced that it secured $1 billion in capital from investment management firm Neuberger Berman. In a press release, Wayflyer describes the funding as an "off-balance sheet program," meaning that the company was allowed to keep certain assets and liabilities from being reported on its balance sheet. It presumably helped Wayflyer keep its overall debt-to-equity ratio low; prior to the Neuberger Berman deal, Wayflyer had secured hundreds of millions in credit to fund its loans.
Ford's trademark application could refer to the T3 truck that CEO Jim Farley and others have teased, but the new model isn't expected until at least 2025.
Protestors gathered Monday outside Cruise's headquarters in San Francisco after reports of one of its robotaxis blocking an ambulance with a patient on board who later died. The incident, which the San Francisco Fire Department reported last week, happened on August 14, when a driver hit a pedestrian in the city around 11 p.m. The department said emergency responders had trouble getting from the collision to the hospital because two Cruise robotaxis blocked the road. According to the report, the blockage caused a delay in getting the pedestrian to the hospital, where they later passed away.
Sainz was reportedly joined in the pursuit by his bodyguard and pedestrians in a high-end Italian shopping district.
Jones, a former player, is a member of Kirby Smart's coaching staff. He was arrested on reckless driving and speeding charges late Friday.
Google Nest device owners will have to pay at least $20 more if they want access to their security cameras' and doorbells' more sophisticated features and lengthier footage history.
Everything you need to know about the day in sports.
The US labor market continued to cool in August — as the ongoing double strike in Hollywood added to further job losses.
Nissan Altima may be canceled with no successor after 2025, a new report says, leaving no midsize ICE sedans for the Japanese automaker.
Yahoo Finance spoke with the CEOs of Slack, MuleSoft, and Tableau to find out if Salesforce's multibillion-dollar deals still make sense.
Ford will stop building the Edge, the Transit Connect, and the Escape to make room for more electric cars in its line-up.
Meta's Oversight Board has announced that it's reviewing and accepting public comments for a case appealing Meta's non-removal of content that denies the Holocaust on its platforms.
The latest victim of a celebrity death hoax is one of Kaitlyn Bristowe's suitors from "The Bachelorette."
Thieves nabbed several new vehicles off a Ford factory holding lot, many of which have ended up in the hands of unsuspecting buyers across the country.
The Angels are officially waiving the white flag on 2023.
A massive social media disinformation campaign linked to Chinese law enforcement is no more, according to Meta. In its latest report on what Meta calls "coordinated inauthentic behavior" — usually covert state-sponsored social media campaigns designed to shape public opinion — the company detailed the discovery of a huge network of fake accounts, pages and groups pushing positive talking points about China. On Facebook alone, Meta removed 7,704 accounts, 954 pages and 15 groups linked to the disinformation operation.
Meanwhile, a third of organizations are using generative AI "regularly" in at least one business function, a McKinsey report shows. Given the massive (and apparently growing) addressable market, it comes as no surprise that Google Cloud is pushing hard -- very hard -- to stay abreast. During its annual Cloud Next conference, Google announced updates to Vertex AI, its cloud-based platform that provides workflows for building, training and deploying machine learning models.
Industrial manufacturers face, on average, about 800 hours of unplanned downtime every year, or more than 15 hours per week, according to a recent report. The cost of unexpected troubleshooting, estimated at $50 billion yearly, results in lower productivity and lost revenue. Most companies are still manually troubleshooting, but ControlRooms.ai, an Austin, Texas-based startup, wants to change that.
Foxconn is selling two buildings in Wisconsin, which have remained mostly empty since they were originally purchased for its plans to bring production to the US.