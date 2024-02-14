Shaping Ukraine aid, endorsing Lara Trump: Donald Trump flexes his power among Republicans

WASHINGTON – As former President Donald Trump fights for a second term in the White House, he's not exactly shaking hands with moderate voters or building a broad coalition of supporters on the campaign trail.

Instead, the former president looks like he's trying to consolidate his already immense power within the Republican Party.

As Trump closes in on the 2024 GOP presidential nomination – and faces the possibility of four criminal trials – he's challenging aid to Ukraine, killing an immigration bill, installing his allies in the Republican National Committee and trying to run former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley out of the GOP race.

"The RNC must be a good partner in the presidential election," Trump said in proposing a new GOP leadership team this week. It's a statement he could just as easily apply to Republican members of Congress and state offices.

Here's what you need to know about how Trump is flexing his muscle among Republicans in the 2024 race for the White House.

Lara Trump, campaign advisor and wife of Eric Trump, speaks during the Republican National Convention at the Mellon Auditorium in Washington, D.C., Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020.

Shaping aid to Ukraine

Trump has long influenced GOP debates on Capitol Hill. These days, he's trying to step up that sway as he nears another presidential nomination.

A group of Senate Republicans joined with most Senate Democrats on Tuesday to pass $95 billion in aid to Ukraine, Israel, Taiwan and others – despite Trump's efforts to change the package.

The former president called for providing Ukraine aid only as a loan, which gained steam with several Republicans. While the agreement ultimately passed, Trump's argument successfully flipped one staunch proponent of foreign aid, Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C. He said he would vote no until the aid is provided as a loan "as suggested by President Trump."

The former real estate mogul's influence also looms large in the House, where Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., has pledged not to take up the foreign aid package because it doesn't include any border provisions.

And as lawmakers stall on providing additional aid to Ukraine, the former president over the weekend sparked backlash for saying he might tell Russians to do "whatever the hell they want" to NATO nations that haven't made sufficient financial contributions.

The former president's critics accused Trump of again genuflecting to Russian President Vladimir Putin, even as he continues his bloody invasion of Ukraine.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky. told Punchbowl News that he and Trump "totally disagree" on his approach to NATO.

"It was extremely unhelpful," McConnell said of the comments.

Despite these disagreements, Trump's opposition to additional Ukraine funding remains a major presence among Republican lawmakers moving forward.

Killing a border deal

Trump isn't only weighing in on aid to Ukraine.

In recent weeks, he also successfully tanked a bipartisan border agreement that would have been attached to the foreign aid bill that passed in the Senate early Tuesday morning.

Trump – who has made it clear that he plans to run on immigration debates this fall – began lobbying members of Congress to oppose the legislation weeks ago.

He called the deal "a great gift to the Democrats" and said it allowed too much illegal migration, even as experts called it the most conservative border package in decades.

Trump specifically zeroed in on Sen. James Lankford, R-Neb., the Republican lawmaker who spent months negotiating the agreement. Trump told "The Dan Bongino Show" the bill was "very bad" for Lankford's career" and the entire deal was "lunacy."

In the wake of Trump's criticism, Senate Republicans turned away from the proposal en masse and it was declared dead within 48 hours of being released.

Republican Party co-chair Lara Trump?

Trump isn't just marking his Republican territory in the halls of Congress. He's also focusing on a rebuild of the Republican National Committee, including installing a family member.

Lara Trump, who is married to the ex-president's son Eric Trump, is running to become an RNC co-chair, the former president said in an announcement Monday night. Trump described her as "an extremely talented communicator: who's "dedicated to all that MAGA stands for."

For chairman, Trump nominated North Carolina state Republican Party chair Michael Whatley, who has denied that Trump lost the 2020 race for the White House to President Joe Biden.

Trump made these announcements even though the current chair, Ronna McDaniel, has not officially announced her resignation. That's expected shortly after the South Carolina primary on Feb. 24.

In the meantime, Trump is also moving to install a key campaign aide at the RNC, Chris LaCivita.

"Chris will manage the RNC’s day-to-day operations so it will become a fighting machine for 2024," Trump said.

'Let's hurt the country'

Republicans are going along with Trump's efforts for the most part, though there are clear exceptions.

Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, the 2012 Republican presidential nominee, said Trump is blocking helpful legislation in Congress because he thinks it would hurt his presidential bid.

"The idea that someone running for president would say let's hurt the country so I can blame my opponent and help my politics is a shocking development," Romney said.

And Haley, Trump's Republican rival in the 2024 election, has spoken out against his efforts at the RNC.

In an interview Tuesday with radio host Hugh Hewitt, Haley said "when you’re running for president, you don’t push people away," and that's what Trump and his RNC are doing.

"The fact that now he’s throwing out people on the RNC and replacing it with his people?" Haley said. "That is no different than him naming himself the presumptive nominee."

Trump's latest remaking of the Republican Party will come with a cost, opponents say. They warn the former president is pushing the party in a more conservative direction, alienating moderate and independent voters who decide elections.

"Trump may be consolidating his party, but it’s smaller, whiter, more male, and more extreme than it was in 2016 or 2020," said Reed Galen, a co-founder of the anti-Trump organization the Lincoln Project.

"The more he tightens his grip, the more otherwise normal voters slip away," Galen added.

South Carolina

Trump is reconsolidating party control while on the verge of nailing down the 2024 Republican nomination, hoping to settle the matter in the South Carolina primary.

Polls in South Carolina give him a lead of more than 20 and even 30 percentage points over Haley, the former governor of the state.

But the Palmetto State's Republican race still marks a milestone for GOP voters. The long-decisive primary offers an opportunity for Republicans to show whether they're rallying behind Trump's efforts in their party, or taking steps away from the longtime frontrunner.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Shaping Ukraine aid, backing Lara Trump: Donald Trump flexes GOP power