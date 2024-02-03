Shapiro administration invests $450,000 in Valley to help combat homelessness

Feb. 3—HARRISBURG — Two Valley organizations received a combined $450,000 in Emergency Solutions Grant funding to help homeless individuals and families find housing.

The Shapiro administration announced that Central Susquehanna Opportunities in Shamokin was awarded $300,000 and the Union-Snyder Community Action Agency in Selinsgrove was awarded $150,000.

Central Susquehanna Opportunities will use its funds for a regional project to serve Columbia, Montour and Northumberland counties to deliver homelessness prevention, rapid rehousing, and street outreach services. Union-Snyder Community Action Agency will use its funds for rapid rehousing, homelessness prevention, emergency shelter options, and administrative support.

A total of $6,331,068 in new Emergency Solutions Grant was awarded for municipalities and nonprofit organizations across Pennsylvania to help homeless individuals and families find housing. The federal 2023 ESG funding was approved for 16 municipal grantees and seven nonprofits which will administer regional projects covering 25 counties and one statewide program. Funding can be used for rapid rehousing, homelessness prevention, street outreach, emergency shelter, homeless management information systems and administration.

The grant funding is authorized by McKinney-Vento Homeless Assistance Act as amended by the Homeless Emergency Assistance and Rapid Transition to Housing Act of 2009.

— JUSTIN STRAWSER