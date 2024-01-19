Shapiro in NEPA touts child tax credits, visits wounded detective

Jan. 18—PITTSTON — Nicole Vu was nervous and she became emotional when talking about the quality care her children receive at the Greater Pittston YMCA.

And Vu also was chosen to introduce Gov. Josh Shapiro, who was in town to talk about his effort to expand child and dependent care tax credits and increases in the Property Tax/Rent Rebate programs.

Vu, 33 of Swoyersville, and her husband, Hai, have two children in the YMCA's pre-K program — Penelope, 4; and Keanu, 1.

"On behalf of all the parents, we want to thank the governor for all he has done to make sure we are able to have the best possible child care options. We are so blessed to have this YMCA in our community. They have helped us through so much."

Shapiro, who said he promised during his campaign to "get stuff done," said the expanded child and dependent care tax credit will put more money back into the pockets of nearly 210,000 working Pennsylvania families, while nearly 175,000 more Pennsylvanians will qualify for the PTRR program.

"In Luzerne County, more than 5,000 families will now receive a higher state childcare tax credit and more than 6,000 Pennsylvanians are now eligible for the expanded PTRR program," Shapiro said.

Vu said the additional help allows her and her husband to keep their full-time jobs and place their children in a quality facility with programs where they learn and are provided excellent care.

Visits with Scranton detective

Shapiro arrived about an hour late to the news conference that was scheduled for 10:30 a.m., but he had a good reason — he stopped in Scranton to visit wounded city Detective Kyle Gilmartin.

Shapiro said he sat with Gilmartin in his room at Geisinger Community Medical Center.

"Kyle has a long road ahead," Shapiro said. "But he is doing great. He has a helluva spirit."

Shapiro said he held Gilmartin's hand during the entire visit and he said the wounded officer is receiving outstanding care.

"Please keep Kyle in your prayers," Shapiro said.

Gilmartin, who graduated from Holy Redeemer High School in 2008, was shot in the line of duty last week in Scranton and he remains in critical condition.

Police have charged Aiden Deininger, 20, who remains in the hospital, with attempted homicide, attempted murder of a law enforcement officer, aggravated assault, weapons charges, and reckless endangerment. Deininger was injured in the gunfight with police last week that left Gilmartin critically wounded.

Gov lauds legislators

At the Pittston YMCA, Shapiro was joined by Sen. Marty Flynn, Rep. Jim Haddock, Rep. Eddie Day Pashinski, Rep. Bridget Kosierowski, Rep. Kyle Mullins and Rep. Kyle Donahue, along with Pittston Mayor Mike Lombardo.

Shapiro said this year's expansion of the Property Tax/Rent Rebate delivered the largest targeted tax cut for seniors in nearly two decades, expanding access to nearly 175,000 more Pennsylvanians and increasing the maximum rebate from $650 to $1000.

"As I've traveled across the Commonwealth, I've heard first-hand from Pennsylvanians who are struggling with rising costs," Shapiro said. "They've told me how it seems like the price of everything — from groceries to childcare — is increasing and they just need a little more help making ends meet."

Shapiro said when he was on the campaign trail, he promised to help cut costs and put more money back in their pockets.

"And I'm proud that we're delivering on that promise," Shapiro said. "In my first year in office, we worked across the aisle to expand the Property Tax/Rent Rebate program and the Child and Dependent Care Tax Credit. We're making a real difference for Pennsylvania families and putting money back in their pockets. It's just one more example of how, even in divided times, we're working together and getting stuff done."

Local impact

Shapiro said more than 5,000 families in Luzerne County and more than 2,000 families in Lackawanna County will benefit from the expanded childcare tax credit to help ensure that a lack of affordable childcare does not hold back our children, parents, or our economy.

He said more than 6,000 families in Luzerne County and more than 3,000 families in Lackawanna County are now eligible for the expanded PTRR program.

"This improvement puts more money back into the pockets of hardworking families in our community, helping them achieve financial stability and reinforcing the strength of our neighborhoods," said Sen. Flynn, D-Scranton.

Rep. Haddock said he was excited when Gov. Shapiro included expanded property tax relief in his budget address.

"I was happy in my first year in office to vote to expand the Child and Dependent Care Enhancement Tax Credit to put more dollars into the pockets of nearly a quarter million working families in the state," said Haddock, D-Pittston Township. "Prioritizing access to affordable child and dependent care and supporting our seniors is a win for Pennsylvanians, businesses, our workforce, and a boost for our economy."

Shapiro said the major child and dependent care tax credit expansion he signed into law means the maximum credit will be $1,050 for one child or $2,100 for two or more children. Prior to this expansion, Shapiro said the maximum credit Pennsylvania families could receive was up to $315 for one child or $630 for two or more children.

Under the new law, Shapiro said Pennsylvanians could receive a tax credit more than three times larger than the credit they received last year.

Kevin O'Boyle, Greater Wyoming Valley Area YMCA Board President, said the YMCA was honored to host Gov. Shapiro and the group of community leaders to discuss the collective efforts of making childcare more affordable and more accessible for all Pennsylvania families.

"The YMCA is committed to strengthening communities through youth development, healthy living and social responsibility," O'Boyle said. "We're excited and beyond grateful to see our political leaders continue to make childcare a priority — by improving policies and programs that make quality, affordable childcare possible."

For more information about the Childcare and Dependent Care Tax Credit, visit — pa.gov/childcaretaxcredit.

For more information on the Property Tax/Rent Rebate program, visit — pa.gov/ptrr.

