Shapiro signs executive order on AI
"The growth of AI, I believe, is the growth of Arm," Arm EVP and Chief Commercial Officer Will Abbey told me this morning, minutes before the chip designer's stock started trading on Nasdaq. While AI may not always be the first thing you think about when you hear about Arm, when I asked Abbey about what's next for the company, he immediately jumped to AI.
Salesforce executives had a lot to show off during Tuesday's Dreamforce 2023 keynote address, including major updates to both the its Einstein artificial intelligence and its Data Cloud service.
After ripping through June, AI stocks haven't bounced much during quarterly earnings to end the summer.
52% of respondents to a Pew Research Center poll said they were more concerned than excited about AI.
Founded by the former vice president of AI at Meta, Jerome Pesenti, Sizzle is a free AI-powered learning app that generates step-by-step answers to math equations and word problems. Sizzle works similarly to math solver platforms like Photomath and Symbolab, however, it can also solve word problems in subjects like physics, chemistry and biology. Sizzle provides help with all learning levels, from Middle School and High School to AP and College.
Amazon’s annual fall product launch was full of new devices — and a fresh take on Alexa using generative AI for more natural conversations.
At its annual devices event, Amazon updated its Fire TV lineup with new devices, including the Fire TV Stick 4K and Fire TV Stick 4K Max, as well as a new Fire TV-branded soundbar -- following its rival Roku into expansions into other home entertainment products. The company says Fire TV users will now be able to ask Alexa more nuanced and open-ended questions about TV shows and movies, thanks to the new generative AI experience, which allows them to speak in a more natural and conversational way. Amazon debuted the generative AI-powered Alexa update at its event earlier this morning.
Several years ago, Aleksander Caban, the co-founder of Carbon Studio, a Polish VR game developer, observed a major problem in modern game design. Based in Gliwice, Poland, Auctoria is one of the participants in the Startup Battlefield 200 at TechCrunch Disrupt 2023.
There's Apeel, which makes a protective coating for produce; Shelf Engine, which predicts order volume via AI; and Misfits Market, which sells "ugly" produce. PureSpace is another startup dead set on tackling the issue. Bananas, strawberries, avocados, tomatoes and other types of produce naturally emit ethylene as they ripen.
During a press event this morning at its HQ2 headquarters in Arlington, Virginia, Amazon announced that it'll soon use a new generative AI model to power improved experiences across its Echo family of devices. "Our latest model has been specifically optimized for voice and the things we know our customers love -- like having access to real-time information, efficiently controlling their smart home, and getting the most out of their home entertainment," Dave Limp, the SVP of devices and services at Amazon, said onstage. Amazon says that the new model will power more conversational experiences -- experiences that take into account body language as well as a person's eye contact and gestures.
Standard pet ID tools, like tags and chips, are imperfect. The challenge inspired Jesse Joonho Lim and Ken Daehyun Pak to launch an app, Petnow, that they claim can identify cats and dogs by scanning their faces. Pak -- who, like Lim, has a doctorate in electrical engineering -- had been working as an AI video processing researcher for over a decade before joining Petnow.
The Madison Square Garden executive was candid about his perspective on owning sports franchises.
Two years after announcing voice chat was coming to Roblox, the gaming company has acquired a voice tech startup, Speechly, offering voice chat moderation, real-time transcription and Voice API that lets companies add AI voice technology and voice interfaces to their products and experiences. The Helsinki, Finland-based startup Speechly was founded in 2016 with the mission of enabling better computer voice interactions and communication between people online, resulting in the creation of its real-time voice moderation tech that helps reduce toxic behavior in online communities.
Attorney General Merrick Garland is testifying before the House Judiciary Committee on Capitol Hill on Wednesday.
This upward-facing dimmable lamp on Amazon easily lights up full room and TikTokers showed that it's the real deal.
The idea of bringing AI into the classroom doesn’t sit well with everyone, but the team behind Nolej believes that generative AI can supercharge learning — all while keeping teachers front and center. Nolej AI is an AI-powered tool that lets educators quickly generate interactive learning modules like quizzes, flashcards, games and interactive videos. “We are teacher-centric, we put them in the driver's seat and we want to make sure that they have the tools to teach our children, with the right tools in the right way,” Nolej executive chairman Vincent Favrat told TechCrunch.
David Van Bruwaene was pursuing his PhD in philosophy at Cornell when he developed a passion for linguistics and natural language processing (NLP), the subfield of AI concerned with allowing machines to understand human language. After leaving academia to join VISR, an AI startup focused on applying NLP to detect cyberbullying on social media, Van Bruwaene says that he experienced firsthand the challenge of ensuring AI developers and business decision makers remain on the same page throughout the AI development process. "Talks of AI regulation have accelerated at an unprecedented pace, and AI safety is a concern to just about everyone," Van Bruwaene told TechCrunch in an email interview.
Google is developing an AI-powered microscope that incorporates intelligence enhancements to overlay visual indicators in real-time, allegedly making it easier to classify samples and identify cancer cells. The tool is being prototyped and rolled in partnership with the Department of Defense.
Many of Apple's own iPhone cases and accessories are on sale just before the iPhone 15 lineup arrives. Some iPhone cases have ditched leather for a new, more sustainable material called FineWoven.
Intel's "Meteor Lake" processors will finally be arriving in PCs on December 14th.