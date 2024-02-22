Shapiro touts budget proposal, cites benefits to Honesdale's downtown upgrade plans

Sleeves have been rolled up for some time in Honesdale, as various community members, business and governmental leaders have invested time and energy seeking grants, launched a study and made plans for downtown revitalization and pedestrian safety. They received affirmation for their efforts Feb. 16 as Gov. Josh Shapiro and Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) Secretary Rick Siger came to call.

Visiting three local businesses as they walked about with local leaders, they heard of the plans for the borough and shared the interest of the Shapiro Administration in creating economic opportunity for Pennsylvania communities. That interest, the state leaders emphasized, is reflected as part of the 2024-25 budget proposal made by Shapiro and pending consideration by the state legislature.

"Having him come to visit us was wonderful; it was truly an honor to have him in town today," said Sandi Levens, executive director of the Greater Honesdale Partnership (GHP).

Their walking tour started at Art's for Him & Her, an apparel and tailoring shop at 843 Main St. in business for over 75 years, owned by Tom Fasshauer. They then went up the street to Gather, a boutique owned by Olivia Santo at 1019 Main, in business for five years. Lastly, they arrived at Runaway Train Brewery which opened last year at 1 Chapel St., owned by Vince Benedetto, and managed by Settlers Hospitality.

Gov. Josh Shapiro, at right, visited Art's For Him & Her, an apparel and tailoring shop in Honesdale on Feb. 16, 2024. He speaks with owner Tom Fasshauer, whose late father Art Fasshauer began the business in 1948. Shapiro also visited Gather, a boutique shop, and Runaway Train Brewery. The governor discussed local economic opportunities and Honesdale's current revitalization project supported by his proposed state budget.

GHP was pleasantly surprised at the press conference held at Runaway Train with the announcement that their application for a $100,000 Keystone Partnership grant had been approved.

Levens explained that there are two parts. $50,000 is for a second round of facade improvements, which local businesses can apply for.

The other $50,000 will be for a new program GHP will run, where businesses can apply for funds to help sustain or grow their business. Examples include marketing, training, large equipment purchases or interior renovations.

There will be a 50% match needed for the sustainability grants, Levens said. If they cannot afford it, GHP will offer a low-interest revolving loan. On top of the $50,000 from the state for this program, Levens said that a private donor has contributed another $50,000.

Gov. Josh Shapiro and Department of Community and Economic Development Secretary Rick Siger went on a walking tour of downtown Honesdale on Feb. 16, 2024, promoting the governor's proposed budget. From left: Sandi Levens, executive director of Greater Honesdale Partnership; Shapiro; Mary Beth Wood, executive director of WEDCO; and Sigar.

Over the last five years, the Commonwealth has invested $630,000 in Honesdale to improve main street signage, storefronts, and infrastructure.

Shapiro commented, “Thanks to the strategic investments we’ve made in partnership with local leadership and small business owners, Honesdale’s main street continues to be a thriving place of opportunity. I want to expand our impact on main streets all across Pennsylvania and give more local leaders the chance to realize the full potential of their economies – that’s why I’m calling for major investments to create the Main Street Matters program to invest in the success and prosperity of Pennsylvania small businesses, downtowns, and main streets.”

This program would be administered through DCED and build on the existing successes of the current Keystone Communities Program in supporting communities.

Gov. Josh Shapiro speaks at the press conference held at Runaway Train Brewery in Honesdale on Feb. 16, 2024. In back, from left are Vince Benedetto, owner of Runaway Train; DCED Secretary Rick Sigar; and Honesdale Mayor Derek Williams.

“Governor Shapiro’s $25 million investment into the Main Street Matters program will give Pennsylvania communities a much-needed resource to make their main streets better places to live, visit, and work,” said Secretary Siger. “This focus on strong communities and small businesses is especially important today, as Pennsylvania faces more competition than ever as we seek to attract and retain new residents and businesses.”

Levens and Mary Beth Wood, executive director of the Wayne Economic Development Corporation (WEDCO), accompanied the governor, explaining the downtown streetscape project on Main Street and along the river on 12th Street. The design and grant funds for Main Street improvements remain in progress. She said this spring a full design is anticipated for 12th Street.

Honesdale Mayor Derek Williams said, "I was pleased to learn more about his economic initiatives that can support our downtown and small businesses. We've got a lot of momentum building in Honesdale around transformational projects like our streetscapes design plans. I'm really proud of everyone who has been working so hard for a very long time to get these extra spotlights shining brightly on our lovely borough."

The Wayne County Community Foundation, where Williams is employed, holds a fund for the GHP to activate a transformational streetscape plan. “This important project will shift the vibe of our downtown to the slower, safer, and more accessible place it deserves to be,” he said.

During Gov. Josh Shapiro's Honesdale visit on Feb. 16, Mayor Derek Williams introduced Honesdale senior Seth Buckwalter. Seth is the first participant in the Mayor's Office Student Leadership Program. "This is a new thing I'm trying out where I work with an engaged local student to add some extracurricular learning opportunities," Williams said. From left are Buckwalter, Shapiro and Williams.

Commenting on Main Street Matters, Williams stated, "So why does Main Street matter? And why does downtown Honesdale matter? For starters, people have been here for many countless generations.... Main street also matters because it's a place for everybody."

"People live and love here. People work and manage businesses here. People play and dream here," he continued. "Honesdale is the seat of county government, commerce, and culture. Everyone is welcome to be here. Someone’s connection to Main Street extends far beyond local residency. Our downtown belongs to everyone who cares about this place.

"We need to support our Main Street whenever and however we can because it affects a heck of a lot of people," Williams said. "It carries the lifeblood of our community. This means small business support so financial independence is achievable for local families. This means housing support so having a place to live is attainable for our neighbors. This means social support for those down on their luck and those who aren't treated fairly because of who they happen to be. This means infrastructure support so walking across the street is safe for everyone."

Sandi Levens, executive director of Greater Honesdale Partnership, at the press conference, Feb. 16, 2024, commented, “Governor Shapiro’s Main Street Matters initiative is essential for downtown communities to preserve their identity, enhance livability, and build resilience to challenges many small downtowns like Honesdale often face.”

State Rep. Jonathan Fritz (R-111) stated, “Highly enthused that Governor Shapiro took the time to visit idyllic downtown Honesdale. I love my hometown, and the fact that others see the same wonderful qualities that we all work so hard to foster is evidence that our small town is on the right track. Honesdale truly is Norman Rockwell-esque Americana, complete with sincerely good and generous people.”

“Honesdale may be small, but it is a mighty town. The passion this town has and the vision the Greater Honesdale Partnership has put forth for its future growth is inspiring,” said Benedetto. “We are so pleased that Governor Shapiro has come to visit our downtown to bring attention to the importance of entrepreneurialism and the economic development of our area – and we’re so thankful he has prioritized initiatives and funding opportunities to help communities and main streets like ours achieve their fullest potential.”

For more information on the governor’s proposed budget, visit shapirobudget.pa.gov.

