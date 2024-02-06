Shapiro wants to cap college tuition to PA schools. What it means and who would be eligible

With tuition costs becoming prohibitive for many Pennsylvania families, Gov. Josh Shapiro is floating a plan that will at once cap in-state tuition costs while increasing funding for Pennsylvania Higher Education Assistance Agency grants.

Shapiro's Blueprint For Higher Education could however take time before students can reap its benefits, and they will not be in effect by September new school year.

The Shapiro Administration said more details will be revealed during Shapiro's budget address on Tuesday.

Families with median incomes would receive tuition cap

Under Shapiro's plan, tuition would be capped at $1,000 per semester at any state university or community college for Pennsylvanians making up to the median income. According to the United States Census Bureau, as of 2022, the median income of a family in Pennsylvania was $73,170.

In Bucks County, the average median family income was $107,826 as of 2022.

The Pennsylvania System for State System of Higher Education notes the average cost for a Pennsylvania student living on campus is $22,828 and all state colleges charge the same tuition.

The plan also calls for a $1,000 increase of PHEAA grants for all students.

A graduate (2nd from left) resets her cap during the Bucks County Community College's 57 Annual Commencement Thursday, May 18, 2023 at Bucks County Community College in Newtown. Gov. Josh Shapiro's Blueprint for Higher Education may make college more affordable for future graduates.

"Whether you want to take one course to brush up on your skills, earn a certificate to qualify for a promotion, or pursue a degree that will lead to a new career, you deserve accessible, affordable higher education options," Shapiro said in a statement. "That’s true for every student, whether you attend one of our Historic Black Colleges and Universities, a community college, a PASSHE institution, a state-related university, or an independent college or university."

Tuition relief for Pennsylvania families still years away

Before implementing any tuition cap, the Shapiro Administration would first build a new system for higher education that unites PASSHE schools and the state's community college's under one program.

The idea is to create uniform pathways to affordable certificates and degrees.

The process also includes settling on a funding structure.

This all means working with the legislature and key stakeholders across the state, a process officials within the Shapiro Administration said will take some time to complete.

