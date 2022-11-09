Shapiro Wins Pennsylvania Governor Race as Democrats Hold Post

Maria Luiza Rabello

(Bloomberg) -- State Attorney General Josh Shapiro defeated Republican challenger Doug Mastriano in the election for Pennsylvania governor, NBC and Fox report.

The Democrat will replace current Governor Tom Wolf, who could not run for re-election after serving two consecutive terms.

