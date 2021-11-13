Shaprton blasts attorney's comments about Black pastors

Nov. 13—A day after defense attorney Kevin Gough voiced concern over a prominent Black pastor attending the trial of three White men accused of murder in the killing of a Black man, the Rev. Al Sharpton chastised the Brunswick attorney.

The nationally recognized civil rights leader sat in the courtroom Wednesday with the parents of Ahmaud Arbery, the 25-year-old man who was shot dead after being chased through the Satilla Shores neighborhood by three men in pickup trucks on Feb. 23, 2020.

Gough represents William "Roddie" Bryan, one of three defendants in the murder trial at the Glynn County Courthouse.

Before resuming trial after the lunch recess Thursday, Gough told Judge Timothy Walmsley he was concerned Sharpton's presence could influence jurors.

"Obviously there's only so many pastors they can have," Gough said. "And if their pastor's Al Sharpton right now that's fine, but then that's it. We don't want any more Black pastors coming in here ... sitting with the victim's family, trying to influence the jurors in this case."

Sharpton spoke and led a prayer Tuesday outside the courthouse, the day before he attended the trial.

Walmsley told Gough flatly he did not intend to keep pastors from attending the trial as guests of Arbery's family.

In a statement Friday, Sharpton lambasted Gough's comments.

"The arrogant insensitivity of attorney Kevin Gough in asking a judge to bar me or any minister of the family's choice underscores the disregard for the value of the human life lost and the grieving of a family in need spiritual and community support," Sharpton said. "My attendance (Wednesday) and in the days to come is not disruptive in any way and was at the invitation of the family of Ahmaud Arbery who have stated that publicly."

Gough walked back his statements in an apology Friday before trial proceedings resumed.

In a statement to media on the courthouse steps Friday afternoon, defense attorney Jason Sheffield termed Gough's comments Thursday as "asinine."

"Everyone is welcome," said Sheffield, who represents defendant Travis McMichael.

In response to the comments, Sharpton called for clergy "across ecumenical lines" to join him at noon Thursday outside the courthouse for a prayer vigil.