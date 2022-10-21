Shaq turns down boy's handshake for something better
When a boy walked up to Shaquille O'Neal at a basketball game, he extended his hand for a shake. But the former NBA player turned him down for something better – a hug.
When a boy walked up to Shaquille O'Neal at a basketball game, he extended his hand for a shake. But the former NBA player turned him down for something better – a hug.
Actor Taye Diggs has been in the business for over 20 years, starring in feature-length films, shows and even Broadway. However, while taking a trip […]
Joseph Kennedy II, a person of interest in the killing of four in Oklahoma, told Daytona Beach Shores police he planned to jump from a hotel balcony.
Addison Rae wore the hottest, Y2K, '90s-inspired workout outfit reminiscent of Sporty Spice. See her micro workout shorts, crop top, and accessories here.
More popcorn, please.
After months of speculation about a possible retirement from broadcasting, Charles Barkley has reversed course and won’t be leaving TNT or the “Inside the NBA” crew in the foreseeable future. Barkley signed a 10-year extension with Warner Bros. Discovery which owns TNT, that’s worth over $100 million and could approach $200 million, Andrew Marchand of the New York Post reported on Monday. Barkley’s reported agreement coincides with contract renewals for fellow “Inside the NBA” crew members Ernie Johnson, Kenny Smith and Shaquille O’Neal.
Charles has previously spoken about his love of painting and sketching, saying, "I find it transports me into another dimension"
The department says discipline in the Aug. 1 incident in front of police HQ is pending.
Pro-choice protesters staged a walkout at a speech delivered by former Vice President Mike Pence at Georgetown University in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday night.
They are, “a lethal, agile, and versatile special operations force.”
An Ivy League community is grieving after the body of one of the students, who went missing over the weekend, has been discovered by authorities. […]
One thing is clear: Herschel Walker, the Republican candidate for Senate in Georgia, desperately wants voters to elect him … as sheriff.
Former "Deal or No Deal" models are speaking out and disputing Meghan Markle's claims that they were "objectified" and treated like "bimbos" on the game show.
Mama, Mommy, Mom — I’ve been called all by my kids, depending on their mood. But Alanis Morissette’s daughter Onyx calls her something else, and it’s actually so funny. “My daughter has taken to calling me by my full name because she notices that no one uses my full name when we’re in personal environments,” […]
Jamie Lee Curtis posed naked in a “blood bath” tub in the first of a series of Halloween throwback pictures. Fans loved the iconic shot.
Tom Brady revealed whether or not he has plans for retirement after wife Gisele Bündchen expressed her desire for him to step away from football. Here's what the quarterback had to say.
The DC film starring The Rock is a rote entry in the superhero canon.View Entire Post ›
Demi Moore is 59 years old and proving that she’s feeling fabulous in this season of life. She’s happy, healthy, and fit — and she loves to share those moments with her Instagram followers (who don’t seem to mind either). Her latest snapshot in cold-weather gear would probably melt any snow bank on a freezing […]
In the short term, the Panthers will become even more unwatchable. In the long term, it means the team has gone into full tear-it-down-and-rebuild-it mode — again.
Other inmates were "hollering for the police to get him to the infirmary but the officers was nowhere to be found," one text read.
Fox News Digital spoke with voters in Atlanta, Georgia, who broke with Herschel Walker over his criticism of Raphael Warnock's church evicting tenants from an Atlanta apartment.