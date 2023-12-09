Read the full story on The Backfire News

Shaq's Inflated Bike Price: A Marketing Masterstroke?

Shaquille O'Neal, NBA legend and savvy businessman, found himself in hot water over an alleged misrepresentation concerning the price of his custom-made chopper. The bike, a product of West Coast Choppers, is a 14-foot black chrome behemoth that took over a year to build. The controversy unfolded when Jesse, the deal broker from West Coast Choppers, confronted Shaq at LA's Century Club over the bike's real cost.

Jesse claimed that O'Neal had purchased the bike for $55,000, a far cry from the $155,000 price tag that the basketball great had publicly declared. The confrontation was captured on camera, and Shaq had a somewhat surprising justification for the discrepancy.

O'Neal later explained in a widely-viewed YouTube post: "Well Jesse, the answer is, I wanted to make you look good. I only paid 50 [50,000] but if I tell them I paid 100 [100,000] when they come and ask for the same bike, you tell them a 100. Your profit is 100 [$100,000]. I was looking out for you, not for me."

The rationale behind inflating the price, according to Shaq, was to boost the bike maker's brand and profit margins, not his own prestige. Whether you view it as a cunning marketing move or questionable ethics, it's undeniable that Shaq's tactic turned heads. The video of his exchange with Jesse gained rapid traction online, shared by O'Neal himself on his Instagram story.

This episode is particularly intriguing when you consider Shaquille O'Neal's own brand power and affinity for luxury vehicles. Known for his indulgent spending on high-end cars, Shaq has previously made headlines for splurging a million dollars in a single day on automobiles for himself and his family.

As one of the wealthiest NBA players globally, Shaq certainly doesn't need to embellish a $55,000 purchase. Yet his unique approach to inflate the bike's price serves as an unconventional marketing strategy that has got people talking—once again showcasing Shaq's business acumen, for better or for worse.