Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- Texas Governor Greg Abbott on Wednesday called for state officials to investigate natural gas distributor Atmos Energy Corp. after the company asked its Texas customers to curb natural gas usage during the recent winter freeze.Most Read from BloombergMilan Reports 50% of Passengers on China Flights Have CovidWall Street’s Top Stars Got Blindsided by 2022 Market CollapseSouthwest Air Memos Showed Growing Alarm on Eve of Epic Winter StormSouthwest Cancels More Flights as Chaos Shows